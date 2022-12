Vivo Y02 has been launched in India on Monday as the new entry-level smartphone from the Chinese vendor. The 4G smartphone by Vivo features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core MediaTek processor. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a single 8-megapixel main rear camera sensor. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card.

Vivo Y02 price in India, availability

The new Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is offered in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour options and will go on sale through the Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores. Though, exact details on availability are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Vivo Y02 was launched in Indonesia last month with a price tag of IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the 3GB + 32GB model.

Vivo Y02 specifications

The new Vivo Y02 runs on Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display. The display offers Eye Protection Mode for a better viewing experience and the screen has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset, believed to be Helio P22 SoC. The chipset comes coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, the Vivo Y02 features an 8-megapixel main camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel shooter at the front as well. The camera support face beauty and time-lapse photography. Vivo has equipped the Y02 with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through the dedicated slot. The phone also offers a Face Wake feature that allows users to unlock it with the help of its front camera.

The Vivo Y02 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging and 5W reverse charging. It measures 163.99x75.63x8.49mm and weighs about 186 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.