Vivo Y02 has been launched in India on Monday as the new entry-level smartphone from the Chinese vendor. The 4G smartphone by Vivo features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core MediaTek processor. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a single 8-megapixel main rear camera sensor. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card.

Vivo Y02 price in India, availability

The new Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is offered in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour options and will go on sale through the Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores. Though, exact details on availability are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Vivo Y02 was launched in Indonesia last month with a price tag of IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the 3GB + 32GB model.

Vivo Y02 specifications

The new Vivo Y02 runs on Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display. The display offers Eye Protection Mode for a better viewing experience and the screen has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset, believed to be Helio P22 SoC. The chipset comes coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, the Vivo Y02 features an 8-megapixel main camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel shooter at the front as well. The camera support face beauty and time-lapse photography. Vivo has equipped the Y02 with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through the dedicated slot. The phone also offers a Face Wake feature that allows users to unlock it with the help of its front camera.

The Vivo Y02 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging and 5W reverse charging. It measures 163.99x75.63x8.49mm and weighs about 186 grams.

