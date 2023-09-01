Vivo Y36 was launched in India in June this year in a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone, at the time of its release, was priced at Rs. 16,999 in the country for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y02t made its debut in May 2023, with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Months after their launch, Vivo has announced a price drop on the two smartphones. While the Vivo Y36 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, the Vivo Y02T is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo has announced a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on the Vivo Y36. The smartphone, launched at Rs. 16,999, will now be available for Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. In addition to this, Vivo is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on purchase made via select bank cards from ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, OneCard, IDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions. This makes the effective price Rs. 14,999. However, the additional off is only valid till September 30.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y02t has received a price drop of Rs. 500, bringing down its price to Rs. 9,499, as compared to the launch price of Rs. 9,999, for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. However, there is no additional bank offers on the purchase of this smartphone.

Both Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t can be purchased on Amazon India website as well as Vivo's online store. To recall, the smartphones run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

With a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display, the Vivo Y36 is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC. For optics, it packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. On the other hand, the Vivo Y02t features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, and packs a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

