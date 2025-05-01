Technology News
Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The phone has a metallic matte frame paired with a Rainbow Crystal Texture.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 May 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19 5G has been introduced in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y19 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage
  • It packs a 5,500mAh Lithium-ion battery with 15W charging support
Vivo Y19 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The latest smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is complemented by LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz screen with 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. Vivo has equipped the Y19 5G with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. It has an IP64-rated build, which is claimed to provide protection against dust and water ingress.

Vivo Y19 5G Price in India

Vivo Y19 5G price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It is also sold in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The handset is available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colourways.

The phone can be purchased via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Buyers opting to purchase Vivo Y19 5G's 6GB + 128GB variant can avail of a three-month no-cost EMI offer with zero down payment facility, as per the company.

Vivo Y19 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Vivo Y19 5G ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes equipped with a 264 ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density and provides 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The panel is TÜV Rheinland certified for reduced blue light emission.

For optics, the Vivo Y19 5G features a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel f/3.0 secondary sensor. It also gets a 5-megapixel front camera with a f/2.2 aperture for selfies and videos. The company says its camera system is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) with three key features. The AI Erase removes unwanted background distractions, AI Photo Enhance sharpens images, and AI Documents helps in scanning notes and receipts. The brand has also bundled Night Mode, Portrait, and Pro Modes with the latest device.

The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with two prime cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores operating at 2.0GHz. It is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y19 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0, OTG, GPS, and NFC. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 mm and weighs 199g. There's also a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Vivo Y19 5G is IP54-rated for protection against dust ingress and water splashes. It packs a 5,500mAh Lithium-ion battery with 15W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y19 5G

Vivo Y19 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
