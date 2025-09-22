Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will kick off for non-Prime members on September 23.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 15:20 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon Sale 2025: Vivo V60 (pictured) can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 36,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members
  • SBI debit and credit card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount
  • Previously, we highlighted the top deals from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members in India and will open to all shoppers on Tuesday. The annual sale brings a wide range of products at attractive discounts, along with exciting exchange deals and additional perks. Previously, we have highlighted some of the best offers on electronics, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming gear. This sale is one of the best times to upgrade or exchange your smartphones. Here is a curated list of top deals on Vivo and iQOO smartphones.

On top of the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, while shoppers can also take advantage of EMI offers. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. All additional offers are subject to terms and conditions. Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

Previously, we highlighted the top deals on smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Redmi and Xiaomi. Now, we're featuring the best offers on handsets from leading brands like Vivo and iQOO, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Best Deals on Vivo Phones in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Vivo X Fold 5 Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,36,249 Buy Now
Vivo X200 Pro 5G Rs. 1,01,999 Rs. 89,249 Buy Now
Vivo X200 FE 5G Rs. 59,999 Rs. 50,748 Buy Now
Vivo V60 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Vivo V50 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
Vivo V50e 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y400 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y300 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y39 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y31 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y29 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y19 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
Vivo Y19e Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on iQOO Phones in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iQOO 13 5G Rs. 61,499 Rs. 50,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10x 5G Rs. 17,499 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speaker could have been better
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed Vivo X200 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with unique rear panel
  • Quad-curved display offers immersive viewing experience
  • Really good battery life
  • IP69 rating
  • Main rear camera captures good photos
  • Bad
  • Not much of an upgrade over the Vivo V40e
  • Glossy material is a fingerprint magnet
Read detailed Vivo V50e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2,408x1,080 pixels
Vivo Y31 5G

Vivo Y31 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,608x720 pixels
Vivo Y39 5G

Vivo Y39 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1608x720 pixels
Vivo Y19 5G

Vivo Y19 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y19e

Vivo Y19e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
