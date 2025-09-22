Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members in India and will open to all shoppers on Tuesday. The annual sale brings a wide range of products at attractive discounts, along with exciting exchange deals and additional perks. Previously, we have highlighted some of the best offers on electronics, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming gear. This sale is one of the best times to upgrade or exchange your smartphones. Here is a curated list of top deals on Vivo and iQOO smartphones.

On top of the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, while shoppers can also take advantage of EMI offers. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. All additional offers are subject to terms and conditions. Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

Previously, we highlighted the top deals on smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Redmi and Xiaomi. Now, we're featuring the best offers on handsets from leading brands like Vivo and iQOO, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Best Deals on Vivo Phones in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Best Deals on iQOO Phones in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.