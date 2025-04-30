Technology News
Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7

Samsung is using the GSMA's Network Settings Exchange (NSX) and Interoperability Testing services to enable VoLTE by default.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 19:53 IST
Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy handsets running on One UI 7 now require manual VoLTE enabling

Highlights
  • The move is expected to improve network connectivity
  • Samsung uses GSMA’s NSX and Interoperability Testing services
  • Most Samsung Galaxy phones support VolTE connectivity
Samsung and GSMA have entered into a collaborative endeavour to improve connectivity on Samsung Galaxy-branded handsets. The company's phones running on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top will now come with the voice over LTE (VoLTE) feature enabled by default in supported regions. Currently, users are required to manually enable VoLTE connectivity on supported devices, so the decision to enable the feature should ensure it is accessible to many more users. VoLTE support for smartphones is said to improve both voice call quality and 4G and 5G network connectivity. VoLTE availability may vary by network provider or region.

Samsung Galaxy Phones with One UI 7 to Now Support VoLTE

GSMA and Samsung announced a partnership on Wednesday, which allows Samsung Galaxy phones running on Android 15 or later to ship with VoLTE enabled by default. This is expected to improve the voice call quality when the handsets are connected to 4G and 5G networks.

Most Galaxy-branded smartphones introduced over the past few years — including the recently launched Galaxy S25 series — support VolTE connectivity. However, users are required to manually enable it. The move to enable this standard by default is important as most telecom operators are beginning to move away from 2G and 3G networks in favour of 4G and 5G connections.

The GSMA says that Samsung uses its Network Settings Exchange (NSX) and Interoperability Testing services, which allows VoLTE to be enabled automatically. The companies claim that the supported phones use "operator-defined IMS settings via NSX or default to GSMA Profile #4 when necessary."

The NSX is a centralised platform that standardises the distribution of mobile network settings from operators to device manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide, according to the GSMA. It enables mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to upload, manage, and allocate their latest network settings.

Using the GSMA NSX, network operators can share IMS-specific settings with device manufacturers to guarantee service benefits and interoperability. The devices can also be pre-configured based on the shared network settings from each operator.

The Interoperability Testing service extended by GSMA, on the other hand, offers "a suite of validation tools" that ensure "operator-device compatibility for VoLTE prior to commercial deployment." The company further noted that Samsung has "aligned its testing regimen with GSMA-standard VoLTE testing procedures," which underlines the importance of industry-wide collaboration. 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Smartphones, Samsung, GSMA, VoLTE
