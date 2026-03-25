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Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G will be sold in India via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 13:03 IST
Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21 5G sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y21 5G sports a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo Y11 5G is offered in two storage options
  • The Y series phones ship with OriginOS 6
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Vivo Y21 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday as the latest addition to its Y lineup. The handset was unveiled in the country along with the new Vivo Y11 5G. Both handsets are scheduled to go on sale in India via the company website and other offline retail outlets. While the Vivo Y21 5G is offered in three RAM and storage configurations, the Vivo Y11 5G will be sold in two storage options. The two new Vivo Y series handsets are equipped with 6,500mAh batteries. Both are powered by the same octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y21 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 20,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 22,999. The company is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y11 5G price in India begins at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB configuration, while the top-of-the-line option, offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. Customers can get the Vivo Y11 5G with a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 with select bank cards.

The new Y series handsets are now on sale in India via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. While the Vivo Y21 5G is offered in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colourways, the Vivo Y11 5G is on sale in Midnight Blue and Sunrise Gold shades.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Vivo's OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. Both phones sport 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreens, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. The company claims that the displays have received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Moreover, the handsets ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and SGS-certified Military Grade Shock Resistance.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, powers the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G. Additionally, the Vivo Y21 5G features up to 8GB of RAM, while the Vivo Y11 5G offers up to 4GB of RAM. Both phones feature up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, both Y series handsets carry dual rear camera units, featuring QVGA secondary shooters. The Vivo Y21 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. On the other hand, the Vivo Y11 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The two smartphones feature 5-megapixel cameras on the front for selfies and video calls. They also ship with Night, Portrait, Pro, Time-lapse, and Live Photo modes.

The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G are backed by 6,500mAh batteries, with support for 44W and 15W wired charging, respectively. Moreover, the two support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C ports, and GPS for connectivity. The handsets are also equipped with side-mounted fingerprint scanners for security.

Vivo Y21 5G

Vivo Y21 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera QVGA-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo Y11 5G

Vivo Y11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera QVGA-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G India Launch, Vivo Y11 5G India Launch, Vivo Y21 5G Specifications, Vivo Y11 5G Specifications, Vivo Y21 5G Price in India, Vivo Y11 5G Price in India, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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