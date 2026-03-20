Vivo Y21 5G was launched in select global markets last month by the Chinese smartphone maker, along with the Vivo Y11 5G. Now, the tech firm is said to be gearing up to bring the two Y series handsets to India as well. While the company has yet to confirm this, the prices in India of the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G have surfaced online, along with the colour options, storage configurations, key specifications, and features. The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G are expected to launch in India with similar hardware features to their Singaporean counterparts.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, has published pricing details of the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G. Expected to be launched in India soon, the Vivo Y21 5G will reportedly be priced at Rs. 18,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options might cost Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y11 5G will reportedly cost Rs. 14,999 in India for the base variant, offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is said to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. While the Vivo Y21 5G will reportedly ship in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colourways, the Vivo Y11 5G might go on sale in the country in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold shades. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G are expected to be powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and 6,500mAh batteries. Both might sport 6.74-inch LCD touchscreens, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. Moreover, the two phones could ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Vivo handsets could ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G will reportedly carry dual rear camera units, featuring QVGA secondary shooters. While the Vivo Y21 5G is said to ship with a 50-megapixel primary camera, the Vivo Y11 5G could get a 13-megapixel main camera. Both handsets will reportedly launch with 5-megapixel selfie cameras. The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G are said to support 44W and 15W wired fast charging, respectively.

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