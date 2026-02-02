Technology News
Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d Listed on Malaysia's SIRIM Database, Might Launch Soon

The unannounced Vivo Y21 5G has surfaced on the SIRIM database with the model number V2553.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 19:10 IST
Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d Listed on Malaysia's SIRIM Database, Might Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the Vivo Y500i, Vivo Y50s 5G, and Vivo Y50e 5G in global markets recently

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d could launch soon
  • They have reportedly been spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification site
  • Vivo has launched Vivo Y31d in select international markets last week
Vivo appears to be preparing to launch two new smartphones, the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d, in the near future. Both smartphones have been reportedly spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website, suggesting their release could be nearing. The listing indicates the model numbers of the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d. Vivo has launched a couple of Y series smartphones recently. The company's latest releases include the Vivo Y31d with a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset and a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11d Listed on SIRIM Certification Site

Listings for the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d SIRIM database were spotted by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). According to the screenshots of the listing shared by the user, the Vivo Y21 5G carries the model number V2553, while the Vivo Y11d is bearing model number V2555. The certification confirms that both phones have been approved for sale in Malaysia. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it tells us it was certified on January 29.

The appearance on the SIRIM website indicates that the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d might be released in Asian markets soon. For now, Vivo has not shared any official details regarding their release timeline.

The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d are expected to debut as the latest entrants in the company's Y lineup. Vivo has launched Vivo Y31d in select international markets last week.

The Vivo Y31d runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y31d has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. This handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers IP68, IP69, and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Last month, Vivo launched the Vivo Y500i, Vivo Y50s 5G, and Vivo Y50e 5G in global markets.

Vivo Y50e 5G

Vivo Y50e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y500i

Vivo Y500i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Vivo Y50s 5G

Vivo Y50s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11d, Vivo, Vivo Y Series, SIRIM
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d Listed on Malaysia's SIRIM Database, Might Launch Soon
