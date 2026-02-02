Vivo appears to be preparing to launch two new smartphones, the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d, in the near future. Both smartphones have been reportedly spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website, suggesting their release could be nearing. The listing indicates the model numbers of the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d. Vivo has launched a couple of Y series smartphones recently. The company's latest releases include the Vivo Y31d with a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset and a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11d Listed on SIRIM Certification Site

Listings for the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d SIRIM database were spotted by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). According to the screenshots of the listing shared by the user, the Vivo Y21 5G carries the model number V2553, while the Vivo Y11d is bearing model number V2555. The certification confirms that both phones have been approved for sale in Malaysia. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it tells us it was certified on January 29.

The appearance on the SIRIM website indicates that the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d might be released in Asian markets soon. For now, Vivo has not shared any official details regarding their release timeline.

The Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11d are expected to debut as the latest entrants in the company's Y lineup. Vivo has launched Vivo Y31d in select international markets last week.

The Vivo Y31d runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y31d has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. This handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers IP68, IP69, and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Last month, Vivo launched the Vivo Y500i, Vivo Y50s 5G, and Vivo Y50e 5G in global markets.