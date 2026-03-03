The Vivo Y21 5G is said to be in development as the latest addition to the brand's Y-series. While the China-based company has yet to confirm the handset, it has allegedly been spotted on a cellular operator's website. The listing reveals several key details about the purported smartphone, along with its anticipated pricing. It is said to feature a 120Hz HD+ LCD screen and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The Vivo Y21 5G may pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y21 5G was listed on a private Bhutanese cellular operator's website, TashiCell. As per the listing, it may be priced at BTN 16,190 (roughly Rs. 16,190) in Bhutan, for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its pricing in other regions, however, remains under wraps.

The purported handset sports a 6.74-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection features. The purported handset is listed with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Vivo Y21 5G is listed with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel super macro sensor. It allegedly has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the handset can be seen with dual-SIM (nano + nano), 5G, 4G LTE, USB Type-C 2.0, and OTG. It also appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Vivo Y21 5G is also tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W FlashCharge fast charging. It may be offered in Voyage Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

The purported handset, notably, was previously spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website bearing the model number V2553. It was listed alongside the Vivo Y11d. The certification confirms that both phones have been approved for sale in Malaysia, although the listing did not carry any specifications.