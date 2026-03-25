Realme P4 Lite 5G is currently available for purchase in India. The new Realme P series smartphone was launched in India last week in two colourways with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset under the hood. The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch display and carries a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

The price of Realme P4 Lite 5G is set at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

As mentioned, the sale of Realme P4 Lite 5G started today in India through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline retail stores. It is available in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green finishes.

As an introductory offer, Realme is providing a Rs. 1,000 discount for Realme P4 Lite 5G buyers. Additionally, shoppers can avail a Rs. 500 bank-based discount. This will bring down the starting price of the phone to Rs. 11,499. Further, there are exchange discounts and EMI offers.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme P4 Lite 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 256ppi pixel density and 900 nits peak brightness.

Realme P4 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 14GB virtually. The phone includes a 5,300mm sq Airflow VC cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Realme P4 Lite 5G features an AI-backed rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone is said to have passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock-resistance test.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 7,000mAh battery and 15W wired charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 70 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

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