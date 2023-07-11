Technology News
  Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Website With 12GB RAM, Android 13: All Details

Vivo V29 Pro is expected to launch alongside Vivo V29 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 15:27 IST
Vivo V29 Pro is expected to succeed the Vivo V27 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 Pro is said to carry model number V2251 on Geekbench
  • The handset is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • Vivo V29 Pro could pack 12GB of RAM

Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo V29 Pro alongside Vivo V29 5G. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming handset. However, Vivo V29 Pro has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench certification website, with the listing hinting at some of its key specifications including processor and RAM details. The phone is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM and may come preloaded with Android 13. The smartphone has been spotted with the model number V2251. It is expected to succeed the Vivo V27 Pro, which was launched earlier this year.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the purported Vivo V29 Pro has been listed on the Geekbench website with the model number V2251. The listing suggests that the phone could pack 12GB of RAM and run Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is listed with motherboard K6895v1_64, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with a clock speed peaked at 3.1GHz.

Additionally, the Vivo V29 Pro has reportedly scored 4,394 in the single-core test and 14,677 in the multi-core test. Other than these, the Geekbench listing hasn't revealed any additional details about the phone.

Back in May, the phone was spotted on the official Vivo website, revealing display details and key specifications of the handset. However, the page was later removed. The phone was teased to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It was said to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone's camera details were also revealed via the product page. The Vivo V29 Pro is likely to sport a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. As per the teased image, the camera sensors will be housed in a rectangular camera island on the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera was said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor. Other leaked details are a 5,000mAh battery, 66W fast charging support, and a black colour option. 

