Vivo Y31 series has been launched in India as the latest addition to the company's Y-series, the company announced on Monday. The latest lineup includes the Vivo Y31 5G and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G. While the standard variant will go on sale in the country with two RAM options, the Pro model will be available in storage options. The Vivo Y31 5G features a dual-rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash, and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G carries a triple-rear camera setup. Both phones will be available in two different colourways.

Vivo Y31 Series Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo Y31 5G in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end option with 6GB of RAM and the same storage capacity will cost Rs. 16,499. The handset will be offered in Rose Red and Diamond Green colourways.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G has been priced in the country at Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The price of the 256GB storage model, with the same RAM, will cost Rs. 20,999 in India. It will come in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White colourways. Both phones are available via Flipkart, the official company website, and the offline retail stores.

Customers will also have the option to avail themselves of up to Rs. 1,500 instant cashback or eight months of interest-free EMI on the credit and debit cards of SBI Bank, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

Vivo Y31 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y31 5G is a dual-SIM, which runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It sports a 6.68-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,608x720 pixels resolution, 264ppi pixel density, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and a peak HBM brightness of 1,000 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC built on a 4nm process, featuring two performance cores, delivering 2.2GHz of peak clock speed, and six efficiency cores with a peak clock speed of 1.95GHz.

Vivo's new smartphone features up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Vivo Y31 5G carries a dual-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 0.08-megapixel (f/3.0) secondary lens. On the front, it ships with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The rear camera module also supports underwater photography.

The Vivo Y31 5G supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 Type-C port, GPS, OTG, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an e-compass.

It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It measures 166.14x77.01x8.39mm in dimensions, and weighs about 209g. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the handset.

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the Pro model, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G is also a dual-SIM handset, running Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It sports a slightly larger 6.72-inch LCD touchscreen with 2,408×1,080 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 383ppi pixel density, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The display is claimed to deliver up to 1,050 nits of peak HBM brightness, too.

Powering the Vivo handset is a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, comprising four performance cores with a 2.5GHz peak clock speed and four efficiency cores with a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the RAM can be expanded by up to 8GB.

The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G shares the rear-camera unit with the standard model. The two phones also have the same selfie camera on the front. For connectivity, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both handsets also have the same battery capacity and charging speed. While the Mocha Brown colourway of the phone measures 165.7×76.3×8.09mm in dimensions, weighing about 204g, the Dreamy White colour option is slightly thicker and heavier, measuring 8.19mm and weighing about 208g.