Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G and More to Get Discounts

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will start at Rs. 24,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 15:12 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G and More to Get Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members

Highlights
  • Motorola smartphones will get price cuts during Flipkart Big Billion Day
  • Motorola Buds Loop and Buds Bass will see price cuts during sale
  • Motorola Television will be sold for Rs. 8,644 during the sale
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23. Ahead of the event, Motorola has revealed the discounts across its product lineup, which will be available to Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members before other customers get access to the deals on the platform. Motorola's flagship and mid-range smartphones, like the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G, Razr 60, and Moto G86 Power, will see price cuts during the sale. Deals will also extend to Moto Buds Loop, Moto Pad 60 Pro, Motorola laptops, smart TVs, and washing machines.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Motorola Smartphone Deals Revealed

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be sold for an effective price of Rs. 24,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 28,999, instead of Rs. 30,999, while the 16GB + 512GB will be sold for Rs. 32,999, instead of Rs. 34,999.

Similarly, the 8GB +256GB variant of the Motorola Razr 60 will be available for Rs. 39,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 49,999.

Motorola's newly launched Buds Loop and Buds Bass earphones are also confirmed to be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Motorola Television will be sold for Rs. 8,644, down from the original price of Rs. 9,199. Similarly, the Motorola Washing Machine will be available for Rs. 19,890, down from the listed price of Rs. 21,490.

As mentioned, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. It will be available for all shoppers from September 23. 

Here are the deals on Motorola smartphones, earphones, tablets, and laptops that will be accessible to customers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Motorola Products 

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link
Moto G96 5G (8GB+128GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Moto G86 Power Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Rs. 22,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Moto G85 5G (8+128GB) Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Moto G45 5G (8+128GB) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Moto G35 5G (4+128GB) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Moto Buds Loop  Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Moto Buds Bass  Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Moto Pad 60 Pro  Rs. 28,999 Rs. 21,499 Buy Now
Moto Book 60  Rs. 49,900 Rs. 30,900 Buy Now
Moto Book 60 Pro  Rs. 60,990 Rs. 54,990

Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  Good
  • Premium IP69-rated designs and finishes
  • Slim and tapered design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive stereo speakers
  • 15W wireless charging
  • No HDR10+ support in OTT apps
  • Telephoto camera shoots average images in low light
  • No 4K 60 fps video recording
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Moto G45 5G

Moto G45 5G

  Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera
  • Reliable battery life
  • Subpar macro camera
  • Dim LCD screen
  • Slow charging
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • Notification spam
Read detailed Motorola Moto G45 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G35 5G

Moto G35 5G

  Good
  • Modern design
  • Good CPU performance, optimised UI
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Good battery life
  • Slow charging speed
  • Short software support window
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • Crucial display brightness toggle hidden in settings
Read detailed Motorola Moto G35 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G and More to Get Discounts
