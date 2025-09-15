Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23. Ahead of the event, Motorola has revealed the discounts across its product lineup, which will be available to Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members before other customers get access to the deals on the platform. Motorola's flagship and mid-range smartphones, like the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G, Razr 60, and Moto G86 Power, will see price cuts during the sale. Deals will also extend to Moto Buds Loop, Moto Pad 60 Pro, Motorola laptops, smart TVs, and washing machines.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Motorola Smartphone Deals Revealed

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be sold for an effective price of Rs. 24,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 28,999, instead of Rs. 30,999, while the 16GB + 512GB will be sold for Rs. 32,999, instead of Rs. 34,999.

Similarly, the 8GB +256GB variant of the Motorola Razr 60 will be available for Rs. 39,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 49,999.

Motorola's newly launched Buds Loop and Buds Bass earphones are also confirmed to be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Motorola Television will be sold for Rs. 8,644, down from the original price of Rs. 9,199. Similarly, the Motorola Washing Machine will be available for Rs. 19,890, down from the listed price of Rs. 21,490.

As mentioned, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. It will be available for all shoppers from September 23.

Here are the deals on Motorola smartphones, earphones, tablets, and laptops that will be accessible to customers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Motorola Products

