Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ

[Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ

The upcoming Noise product will be a premium over-ear headphone offering, as per industry sources.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2025 14:13 IST
[Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ

The over-ear product could be introduced in a white shade, among other colourways

Highlights
  • Noise will expand its flagship Master Series in India, as per sources
  • It may feature Dynamic EQ for adaptive, real-time audio tuning
  • A leaked image shows a white variant with a foldable design
Advertisement

Noise is all set to expand its flagship audio lineup in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt from sources that the company will soon be introducing a new product in its Master Series. While details remain under wraps, it is suggested to be an over-ear wearable. The upcoming Noise Master Series product is said to feature Dynamic EQ technology, which is claimed to adapt audio based on volume levels and surroundings in real time.

Noise Master Series Headphones

According to industry sources, the upcoming Noise product will be a premium over-ear offering. It will arrive as the latest addition to the Master Series, which already has Noise Master Buds that were introduced in India in February at Rs. 7,999. While they were launched featuring sound by Bose, it remains to be seen whether this collaboration will also impact the Noise over-ear product.

Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Noise Master Series over-ear headphones will come with Dynamic EQ technology. It is usually seen on premium headphones, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

Sources suggest that Noise will deliver this technology at a scale with its upcoming Master Series product. It is expected to provide listeners with a “richer, fatigue-free sound”.

A leaked image of the product obtained by Gadgets 360 indicates that it could be offered in a white shade, among other colourways. The over-ear wearable appears to have a plastic build, an adjustable headband and a foldable design. No other information about the upcoming Noise Master Series over-ear headphones is available, but we can expect more to be revealed in the days leading up to their launch.

For context, the Noise Master Buds come with 12.4mm titanium drivers and audio tuned by Bose. They support up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC), along with a Transparency mode. According to the company, the TWS earphones feature a six-mic system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to minimise ambient noise during calls.

The Noise Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution audio streaming. Apart from this, they come with dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, and Find My Device support. The company claims a total playback time of up to 44 hours with ANC turned off, and 34 hours with ANC, with the case.

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Master Series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G96 5G and More to Get Discounts
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Related Stories

[Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. These Realme Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  2. London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
  3. Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
  4. War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
  6. Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
  9. Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »