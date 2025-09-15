Noise is all set to expand its flagship audio lineup in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt from sources that the company will soon be introducing a new product in its Master Series. While details remain under wraps, it is suggested to be an over-ear wearable. The upcoming Noise Master Series product is said to feature Dynamic EQ technology, which is claimed to adapt audio based on volume levels and surroundings in real time.

Noise Master Series Headphones

According to industry sources, the upcoming Noise product will be a premium over-ear offering. It will arrive as the latest addition to the Master Series, which already has Noise Master Buds that were introduced in India in February at Rs. 7,999. While they were launched featuring sound by Bose, it remains to be seen whether this collaboration will also impact the Noise over-ear product.

Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Noise Master Series over-ear headphones will come with Dynamic EQ technology. It is usually seen on premium headphones, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

Sources suggest that Noise will deliver this technology at a scale with its upcoming Master Series product. It is expected to provide listeners with a “richer, fatigue-free sound”.

A leaked image of the product obtained by Gadgets 360 indicates that it could be offered in a white shade, among other colourways. The over-ear wearable appears to have a plastic build, an adjustable headband and a foldable design. No other information about the upcoming Noise Master Series over-ear headphones is available, but we can expect more to be revealed in the days leading up to their launch.

For context, the Noise Master Buds come with 12.4mm titanium drivers and audio tuned by Bose. They support up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC), along with a Transparency mode. According to the company, the TWS earphones feature a six-mic system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to minimise ambient noise during calls.

The Noise Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution audio streaming. Apart from this, they come with dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, and Find My Device support. The company claims a total playback time of up to 44 hours with ANC turned off, and 34 hours with ANC, with the case.