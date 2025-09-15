Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 is set to commence on September 23 and the chipmaker's three-day event will conclude on September 25. Ahead of its annual Snapdragon Summit, the company confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 moniker for its flagship chip on Sunday. Expected to succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the chipset will be Qualcomm's next flagship mobile chipset, and previous reports suggested that the SoC could be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Will Succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite

In a blog post, Qualcomm's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Don McGuire, confirmed on Sunday that the company's next-generation mobile chipset will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is set to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. McGuire also said that the “Elite” moniker is reserved for the company's flagship mobile platforms.

The chipmaker is returning to its previous nomenclature, after modifying last year. In October 2024, the tech firm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, marking a departure from the Snapdragon 8 Gen X naming. Qualcomm said that the naming reflects the performance capabilities, along with the “launch timing”.

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was unveiled last year. Previous models include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The company has also confirmed that its three-day Snapdragon Summit 2025 will commence on September 23, during which Qualcomm might unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company will showcase its new products on the second day of the event, i.e., September 24.

Previous reports suggested that the upcoming flagship Snapdragon chipset could either be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. Recently, a tipster shared online that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, as it was earlier rumoured to be named, could be built using TSMC's 3nm process technology (N3P) and a proprietary custom Oryon CPU architecture with support for ARM's Scalable Matrix Extensions (SME).

Additionally, it is said to offer up to 20 percent enhancements in single and multi-core performance, and the SME could be designed to execute AI and machine learning tasks faster.