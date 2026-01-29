Technology News
Vivo Y31d Launched With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chipset and 7,200mAh Battery

The Vivo Y31d runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 09:40 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y31d has been introduced in two colourways

  • Vivo Y31d is powered by a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset
  • It features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging
The Vivo Y31d was silently launched in select global markets, including Cambodia and Vietnam, on Wednesday. The latest handset from the China-based brand is powered by a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset, which means it only supports up to 4G networks. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and comes with up to an IP69+ rating for durability. The Vivo Y31d packs a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo Y31d Availability

The pricing details for the Vivo Y31d currently remain under wraps. The handset has been introduced in two colourways — Glow White and Starlight Grey (translated from Vietnamese). The Vivo Y31d is available for purchase on Vivo's Cambodia and Vietnam websites.

Vivo Y31d Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Vivo Y31d runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.75-inch (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 256PPI pixel density, and up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset. It is a 6nm SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y31d has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo handset include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB OTG, and USB Type-C. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared sensor.

The Vivo Y31d measures 166.64 × 78.43 × 8.39mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 219g. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a composite plastic build. For durability, the Vivo handset comes with IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ dust and water ingress protection. It packs a 7,200mAh lithium-ion battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Shaurya Tomer
