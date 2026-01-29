Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P4 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Realme P4 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Realme P4 Power 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 07:00 IST
Realme P4 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Realme

Realme P4 Power 5G will sport a square-shaped rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P4 Power 5G will pack a 10,001mAh silicon carbon battery
  • Realme P4 Power 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC
  • Realme P4 Power 5G will be offered in three colourways
Advertisement

Realme P4 Power 5G is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in three colourways. Realme's new P4 Power 5G will boast a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery, which is claimed to provide up to 932.6 hours of standby on a single charge. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC, coupled with a HyperVision+ AI chip. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Details

Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India later today at 12pm local time. The Chinese tech firm will unveil its new P4 series handset during a dedicated launch event. You can watch the Realme P4 Power 5G debut livestream on YouTube.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Realme P4 Power 5G price in India is yet to be revealed by the smartphone maker. However, its price has surfaced online in the past. According to a report, the box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G is set at Rs. 37,999 for the configuration offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It is worth noting that the box prices of phones in India are usually set higher than their actual retail prices. Hence, the Realme P4 Power 5G might launch at a lower price in India than the amount mentioned above. Moreover, the tech firm is expected to provide introductory bank discounts to customers, which could further bring down the effective price of the Realme P4 Power 5G.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

realme p4 power 5g launch date main

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The tech firm promises three years of OS upgrades and four security updates. The handset will sport a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR 10+ content. The display size remains under wraps.

It will boast a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. The company claims that the Realme P4 Power 5G will provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback and up to 932.6 hours of standby on a single charge. Additionally, it will feature 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support.

Realme's P4 Power 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It will also feature a HyperVision+ AI chip. Its dual chip design is claimed to offer 25 percent improved energy efficiency, up to 300 percent enhanced resolution, and up to 400 percent smoother frame rates.

For optics, the Realme P4 Power 5G is teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The handset is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an ultrawide camera. The handset will be capable of recording 4K videos.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P4 Power 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch, Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
The Generalist Vs The Specialist: Why the Redmi Note Remains Xiaomi’s Easiest Recommendation

Related Stories

Realme P4 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  3. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  4. Clawdbot (Now Moltbot) Explained: What is It and Why is It Going Viral?
  5. Why the Redmi Note Remains Xiaomi's Easiest Recommendation
  6. New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  7. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variants' RAM, Storage and Colours Leaked
  9. QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker Review
  10. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Cost Less Than Predecessor; Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Price Hike Unlikely
  2. Realme P4 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  5. Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
  7. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
  8. BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
  10. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »