Realme P4 Power 5G is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in three colourways. Realme's new P4 Power 5G will boast a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery, which is claimed to provide up to 932.6 hours of standby on a single charge. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC, coupled with a HyperVision+ AI chip. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Details

Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India later today at 12pm local time. The Chinese tech firm will unveil its new P4 series handset during a dedicated launch event. You can watch the Realme P4 Power 5G debut livestream on YouTube.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Realme P4 Power 5G price in India is yet to be revealed by the smartphone maker. However, its price has surfaced online in the past. According to a report, the box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G is set at Rs. 37,999 for the configuration offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It is worth noting that the box prices of phones in India are usually set higher than their actual retail prices. Hence, the Realme P4 Power 5G might launch at a lower price in India than the amount mentioned above. Moreover, the tech firm is expected to provide introductory bank discounts to customers, which could further bring down the effective price of the Realme P4 Power 5G.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The tech firm promises three years of OS upgrades and four security updates. The handset will sport a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR 10+ content. The display size remains under wraps.

It will boast a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. The company claims that the Realme P4 Power 5G will provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback and up to 932.6 hours of standby on a single charge. Additionally, it will feature 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support.

Realme's P4 Power 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It will also feature a HyperVision+ AI chip. Its dual chip design is claimed to offer 25 percent improved energy efficiency, up to 300 percent enhanced resolution, and up to 400 percent smoother frame rates.

For optics, the Realme P4 Power 5G is teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The handset is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an ultrawide camera. The handset will be capable of recording 4K videos.