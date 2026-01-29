Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 06:00 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is listed in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colourways on Amazon

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro series will go on sale through Amazon
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6,500mAh battery
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G are all set to launch in India today. The new Redmi Note series smartphones are already available in global markets and will go on sale via Amazon. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the smartphones. The company recently announced that the lineup features 200-megapixel rear camera units and 6.83-inch AMOLED displays. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has a Snapdragon chipset under the hood.

Read on for a comprehensive overview of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, their expected prices in India, features, and detailed specifications.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Details

The launch of Redmi Note 15 Pro series will take place at 11:00am IST on Thursday. For a few days, the Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing the lineup through its social media channels and a dedicated microsite on its website.

Amazon has also created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Price in India

The exact pricing of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G is yet to be announced, and these details will be available in a few hours when the company launches the handsets. Recent leaks, however, suggested that the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G may cost Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G could start at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at PLN 1,999 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at PLN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB +256GB version. So we can expect the Indian variant to be priced similarly.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is listed in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colourways on Amazon. It will be offered in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is currently listed in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue shades, and 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Features, Specifications

The specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be revealed at the launch event, though Redmi's recent teasers confirmed some of their core features. The Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and has a 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood and features a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Both Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G feature a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and the handsets offer IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. They will be equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera, according to the company.

Comments

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Series, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
