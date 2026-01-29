The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched in India and the global markets next month. Pricing for all models in the South Korean tech conglomerate's purported flagship lineup has now been leaked. According to a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced lower than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are unlikely to receive a price hike and may cost the same as the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Leak

According to tipster Roland Quandt's claims on the microblogging platform Bluesky Social, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 11,000) lower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This price change is expected to apply to both the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the purported handset, and is based on the retail data of a country that isn't based on the EU.

S26: base models are pretty much the same price as last year, except for Ultra, which is ~100 Euro cheaper for 256 and 512GB S26U 1TB is the same as last year prices are changing in different ways. overall Samsung is "eating" the higher mem cost in most cases !no free preorder upgrades expected — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:21 PM

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra currently retails in Europe at a starting price of EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,62,000). This means the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced around EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,51,000).

The top-end 1TB variant of the Samsung flagship, however, is expected to cost the same as its predecessor, which is EUR 1,849 (roughly Rs. 2,04,000).

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ prices could remain the same, the tipster claims. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, notably, currently retail in Europe at a starting price of EUR 919 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000) and EUR 1,159 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000), respectively, for the base 256GB storage configuration.

Apart from this, the tech giant is expected to again offer free storage upgrades on Galaxy S26 series pre-orders. As per the tipster, Samsung may “eat” the rising cost of memory components in order to maintain the Galaxy S26 series' pricing.

According to previous reports, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched in the global markets on February 25. The handsets are expected to go on sale beginning March 11.