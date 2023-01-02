Zomato Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar Quits Company

Online food delivery platform Zomato said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Zomato had witnessed some top level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

On the other hand, in the recent Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report, Zomato scored 4 out of 10 on the basis of providing fair working conditions for gig workers. The ratings were decided based on the assessment of several online platforms against five principles: Fair Pay, Fair Conditions, Fair Contracts, Fair Management, and Fair Representation.

The report evaluated 12 platforms offering location-based services in sectors such as domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, and transportation, in India. These platforms included Amazon Flex, Big Basket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato.