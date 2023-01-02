Technology News

Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: Taaza Khabar, The Menu, The Last of Us, and More

Tokyo Revengers season 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2, and Koala Man also kickstart the New Year.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2023 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from The Menu

  • Taaza Khabar, starring Bhuvan Bam is out January 6
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes-led The Menu is out January 4
  • HBO’s The Last of Us premieres January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 29 movies and web series for release on its streaming platform in January 2023. Well, to be precise, there's only one film in the mix, which heads to streaming, following a brief stint in theatres — The Menu. In it, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult travel to a coastal island to dine at an exclusive restaurant, where the acclaimed Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some horrifying surprises. The Menu releases January 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Follow that up with a healthy serving of the live-action adaptation of the acclaimed PlayStation video game, The Last of Us, which sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venturing into the infected, post-apocalyptic America, in search of answers. Episode one releases January 16 on the platform — reportedly 85 minutes long — after which the remaining eight episodes follow a weekly release cycle.

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam headlines the Indian catalogue for Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023, with a comedy-drama series. Taaza Khabar follows a Mumbai-based sanitation worker, whose poverty-stricken life turns upside-down upon receiving some surreal powers. With new goals to accomplish and equally hard-hitting karma, all episodes will be available to stream on January 6. That should do for Indian releases this month, with even the lengthy Aashiqana season 2 ending its run in December.

Watch the Teaser for Hotstar Specials' Taaza Khabar

hotstar jan 2023 taaza khabar hotstar jan 2023 taaza khabar

Bhuvam Bam in a still from Taaza Khabar
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

From the galaxy far, far away, we've got Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which returns for its sophomore run, as our friendly troopers navigate the empire after the fall of the Republic. The first two episodes drop on January 4, followed by a weekly schedule. After that, check out Japan's serene surf culture in the episodic documentary, Chasing Waves, which captures the culture and tension leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Starring real-life pro surfers, including the 2021 Olympic Silver medallist Kanoa Igarashi, all eight episodes will be up for streaming on January 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

If anime is your jam, get ready for Tokyo Revengers season 2, which adapts the Christmas Showdown arc, resuming at the point where lead Takemichi Hanagaki and Chifuyu Matsuno got shot by Tetta Kisaki, the top-ranking official of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Season 2 is also expected to introduce new characters, as we head into battle against the 10th Generation Black Dragon. Tokyo Revengers season 2 episodes drop on a weekly schedule, starting January 8. While Detective Conan's main arc is still a long way from finishing, why not delve into a live-action drama adaptation of The Files Of Young Kindaichi? This new, reimagined series features 10 select episodes, giving the original 1995 series a “contemporary perspective.”

Will Trent is another new addition to Disney+ Hotstar this month, which highlights the abandonment issues of the eponymous special agent (Ramón Rodríguez), as he navigates through life to earn the highest case clearance rate. The series premieres January 4, with the remaining six episodes coming in the following weeks. Those looking for some fresh American cartoons to watch — because The Simpsons did everything first — check out Koala Man, which seems to draw heavy inspiration from the likes of James Gunn's Super, albeit not as grounded. In it, an Australian family man lives a not-so-secret identity as the Koala Man, snuffing out petty crimes as a vigilante, despite being incredibly bad at it. Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) voices Kevin/ Koala Man, while Sarah Snook (Succession) breathes life into his tired wife Vicky. Koala Man premieres January 10 on the platform.

The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

disney hotstar tlou disney hotstar jan 2023 tlou

Pedro Pascal in a still from The Last of Us series
Photo Credit: HBO

Beyond that, there's Hulu's Extraordinary, a world where everyone develops superpowers at the age of 18, except for our 25-year-old lead Jen (Máiréad Tyers). Her insecurities about being left behind are amplified by her dead-end job and her occasional hook-up, who has no plans of committing any time soon. Will the tiny bit of hope help Jen find her “maybe superpower”? Find out when all eight episodes of Extraordinary become available to stream on January 25, on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, thriller fanatics can tune into The Watchful Eye on January 31, in which a young woman, hired as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family, observes the deadly secrets of its members.

Seeing as there are no new specials from Disney or Marvel this month — besides Willow's continued run — all that's remaining are some Korean and Japanese dramas. Lovers turn into political enemies in Bloody Heart, a fictional Joseon Dynasty-set drama, where the emperor Lee Tae and queen Yoo Jeong are forced to abandon their affection for each other. New episodes drop every Wednesday and Thursday, starting January 18. There's a treat for K-pop fans as well in Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, a docu-series that captures the boy bands' story from their early days. All episodes stream on January 18.

In addition to the aforementioned two — Tokyo Revengers season 2 and The Files of Young Kindaichi — Japan has one more Disney+ offering. In Lost Man Found, Saturo Matsudo (Taiga Nakano), an aspiring actor moves to Tokyo hoping to fulfil his dream, struggling through poverty and trouble breaking into the show business. All that changes one day when he stumbles upon a flight ticket belonging to a talent agency CEO. New episodes stream every week, starting January 25.

Disney+ Hotstar January 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals in bold.

January 2
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly
The Great North: Season 3, weekly

January 4
The Menu
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Episodes 1–2, weekly
Will Trent: Season 1, weekly
The Resident: Season 6, weekly
Welcome to Chippendales: Season 1, weekly
Willow: Season 1, weekly
National treasure: The Edge of History: Season 1, weekly
Gannibal: Season 1, weekly
Big Bet: Season 1, weekly

January 5
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly
Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly

January 6
Taaza Khabar: Season 1
The Files of Young Kindaichi: Season 1
Alaska Daily: Season 1, weekly
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, weekly

January 8
Tokyo Revengers: Season 2, weekly

January 10
Koala Man: Season 1, weekly

January 11
Chasing Waves: Season 1

January 16
The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly

January 18
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, weekly
Super Junior: The Last Man Standing: Season 1
Bloody Heart: Season 1, Wed–Thurs, weekly

January 25
Extraordinary: Season 1
Lost Man Found: Season 1, weekly

January 31
The Watchful Eye: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly

Across January
India v Sri Lanka T20
2022–23 Premier League
Hero ISL 2022–23
2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup
Ranji Trophy

The Simpsons Season 34

The Simpsons Season 34

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy
Family Guy Season 21

Family Guy Season 21

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry
  • Producer
    Shannon Smith, Kim Fertman, Julius Sharpe
Bob&#039;s Burgers Season 13

Bob's Burgers Season 13

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy
  • Director
    Bernard Derriman
The Great North Season 3

The Great North Season 3

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Thriller
  • Cast
    Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Alanis Morissette
  • Director
    Will Strode, Kwang Jin Kim, Se Ki Park, Young-eun Go, Neil Graf, Hyung-Tae Kim, Mario D'Anna Jr., Paul Scarlata, Michael Baylis, Hyung-tae Kim, Tom King
  • Producer
    Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Minty Lewis, Loren Bouchard
The Menu

The Menu

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, Rebecca Koon, Peter Grosz
  • Director
    Mark Mylod
  • Producer
    Adam McKay, Betsy Koch
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

  • Release Date January 2023
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Dee Bradley Baker, Cameron Hales
Will Trent

Will Trent

  • Release Date 4 January 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Deion Smith, Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Todd Allen Durkin, Cora Lu Tran, Kurt Yue, Jake McLaughlin, Isaiah Stratton, Christopher Cocke, Jennifer Morrison, Sonja Sohn, Tommi Rose, Kevin Daniels, Taylor Shurte, Jay Huguley, Jordan Kennedy, Brandon Stanley, Avery Bigelow, Justin Kucsulain
  • Director
    Howard Deutch, Paul McGuigan
  • Producer
    Liz Heldens, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, Daniel T. Thomsen
The Resident Season 6

The Resident Season 6

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Matt Czuzhry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy
Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Dan Stevens
  • Director
    Matt Shakman
  • Producer
    Robert Siegel, Kumail Nanjiani
Willow

Willow

  • Release Date 30 November 2022
  • Genre Fantasy
  • Cast
    Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley, Christian Slater
  • Director
    Philippa Lowthorpe, Debs Paterson, Stephen Woolfenden, Jamie Childs
  • Producer
    Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Michelle Rejwan, Julia Cooperman
National Treasure: Edge of History

National Treasure: Edge of History

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel
  • Director
    Mira Nair
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair
Gannibal

Gannibal

  • Release Date 28 December 2022
  • Genre Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Yuya Yagira
  • Director
    Shinzo Katayama
  • Producer
    Teruhisa Yamamoto, Akihisa Yamamoto, Tatsuya Iwakura
Big Bet

Big Bet

  • Release Date 21 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Choi Min-sik, Lee Kyu-hyung, Son Seok-koo, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung, Kim Roi-ha, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Hye-young, Ryu Hyun-kyung, Im Hyung-joon, Son Eun-seo, Jo Jae-yoon, Jung Woong-in, Hong Ki-joon, Lee Hae-woo, Lee Dae-gun, Kim Hong-pa
  • Director
    Yoon-Seong Kang
Big Sky Season 3

Big Sky Season 3

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer
  • Director
    David E. Kelley
  • Producer
    Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, Chris Nguyen-Gia, Matthew Tinker
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla, Mithilesh Chaturvedi
  • Director
    Himank Gaur
  • Producer
    Rohit Raj, Bhuvan Bam
The Files of Young Kindaichi

The Files of Young Kindaichi

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Shunsuke Michieda, Moka Kamishiraishi, Taisho Iwasaki, Ikki Sawamura, Maika Yamamoto, Reika Kirishima, Kimiko Yo, Masami Kosaka, Yuta Furukawa, Ayako Yoshitani, Dai Watanabe, Shota Totsuka, Atsushi Yamanishi, Tsutomu Takahashi, Katsuya, Mantaro Koichi, Erika Ikuta, Junki Tozuka
  • Director
    Shunpei Maruya, Hisashi Kimura, Koichi Inomata
  • Producer
    Takayuki Akimoto, Akiko Daigo, Hiroko Hazeyama, Hiroki Iwasaki
Alaska Daily

Alaska Daily

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, Craig Frank
  • Director
    Tom McCarthy
  • Producer
    Hilary Swank
The L Word: Generation Q Season 3

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3

  • Release Date 19 November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Sepideh Moafi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Jordan Hull, Jamie Clayton, Stephanie Allynne, Jillian Mercado, Sophie Giannamore
  • Director
    Katrelle N. Kindred, Em Weinstein
Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Tokyo Revengers Season 2

  • Release Date 8 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Animation, Crime
  • Cast
    Yuuki Shin, Yuu Hayashi, Shou Karino, Azumi Waki, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Shoutarou Morikubo, Ryouta Oosaka, Tasuku Hatanaka
Koala Man

Koala Man

  • Release Date 10 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Sarah Snook, Michael Snook, Demi Lardner, Natalie Tran, Cameron Hales, Nisrine Amine, Jemaine Clement, Hugh Jackman, Miranda Otto, Hugo Weaving, Rachel House, Jarrad Wright
  • Director
    Michael Dockery
  • Producer
    Mike Cowap, Michael Cusack, Dan Hernandez, Justin Roiland, Benji Samit
Chasing Waves

Chasing Waves

  • Release Date 11 January 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Kanoa Igarashi, Sara Kohrogi, Connor O'Leary, Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki
  • Director
    Jason Baffa
  • Producer
    Christopher G. Cowen, Andrew Fried
The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
