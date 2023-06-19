Vivo Y36 4G is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. A new leak hints at the launch date and the price of the handset in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil the Vivo Y36 in India after it launched the handset in Indonesia last month, alongside a 5G version of the smartphone.

Vivo Y36 4G price in India (rumoured)

A PriceBaba report citing unnamed sources suggests that the Vivo Y36 4G will launch in India at Rs. 19,500 on June 26. The report adds that the model will be offered in Black and Cream colour options. Although the storage variant of the model was not mentioned, it is speculated that the phone may launch in a lone 8GB + 256GB variant, like the version launched in the Phillippines.

Vivo Y36 4G specifications (expected)

The Vivo Y36 4G is tipped to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. It is likely to boot Android 13 OS with Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y36 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an LED flash unit. According to reports, a 16-megapixel sensor is expected to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, for selfies and video chats.

Likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support, the Vivo Y36 4G could come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is also likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to weigh 202g and measure 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.07mm in size.

