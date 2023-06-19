Technology News

Vivo Y36 4G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 26: All Details

Vivo Y36 4G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2023 16:41 IST
Vivo Y36 4G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 26: All Details

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y36 5G is offered in Glitter Aqua, Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y36 4G could sport a 6.64-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display
  • The phone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel rear primary sensor
  • It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging

Vivo Y36 4G is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. A new leak hints at the launch date and the price of the handset in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil the Vivo Y36 in India after it launched the handset in Indonesia last month, alongside a 5G version of the smartphone.

Vivo Y36 4G price in India (rumoured)

A PriceBaba report citing unnamed sources suggests that the Vivo Y36 4G will launch in India at Rs. 19,500 on June 26. The report adds that the model will be offered in Black and Cream colour options. Although the storage variant of the model was not mentioned, it is speculated that the phone may launch in a lone 8GB + 256GB variant, like the version launched in the Phillippines.

Vivo Y36 4G specifications (expected)

The Vivo Y36 4G is tipped to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. It is likely to boot Android 13 OS with Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y36 4G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an LED flash unit. According to reports, a 16-megapixel sensor is expected to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, for selfies and video chats.

Likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support, the Vivo Y36 4G could come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is also likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to weigh 202g and measure 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.07mm in size.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y36

Vivo Y36

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y36, Vivo Y36 4G price in India, Vivo Y36 4G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix Tudum Trailers: Heart of Stone, One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and More
Redmi A2 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India for the First Time From June 20: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo Y36 4G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 26: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Tudum 2023 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  4. OnePlus 11 Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India: How to Download
  5. Vivo Y27 4G Price in India, Launch Timeline, More Leaked: Read Here
  6. Why Realme Is Facing a Probe Into Claims of Data Collection on Its Phones
  7. Redmi A2 64GB to Go on Sale in India From June 20 at This Price
  8. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  10. iPhone 15 Could Offer Better Vision Pro Integration With This Upgraded Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A2 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India for the First Time From June 20: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo Y36 4G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 26: All Details
  3. Netflix Tudum Trailers: Heart of Stone, One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and More
  4. Indian Developer's Twitter Bot ‘Explain This Bob’ Suspended After Elon Musk Flags It as ‘Scam Crypto Account’
  5. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details
  6. Pebble Cosmos Vogue Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Magnetic Straps Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Realme Faces Probe Into Claims of Data Collection for 'Enhanced Intelligent Services' Feature on Smartphones
  8. iPhone 15 to Feature 'Aggressively Upgraded' UWB Chip for Better Apple Vision Pro Integration: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Vivo Y27 4G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.