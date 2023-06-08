Technology News

Vivo Y36 4G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped Again

The Vivo Y36 4G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 16:32 IST


Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y36 is offered in Indonesia in Glitter Aqua, Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold colourways

  • The Vivo Y36 4G Indian variant could sport 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • The dual rear camera unit is likely to feature a 50-megapixel sensor
  • The phone is expected to support 44W wired fast charging

Vivo Y36 4G is expected to launch in India in June. The phone was released earlier this year in May in Indonesia. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The handset is equipped with a dual rear camera unit and a single selfie camera. The phone was unveiled in a singular storage configuration and is offered in three colour variants. Now, a tipster suggests the launch timeline, price range, and key specifications of the Indian variant of the Vivo Y-series smartphone.

Vivo Y36 4G price in India (expected)

The singular 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo Y36 4G is priced at IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and is offered in Glitter Aqua, Meteor Black, and Vibrant Gold colour options. Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggested in a tweet that the Indian variant of the Vivo Y36 4G will only be offered in Black and Gold colour variants and be listed between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000. The leak did not specify the storage options of the Indian variant.

Vivo Y36 4G specifications, features (expected)

The upcoming Indian variant of the Vivo Y36 4G is likely to sport a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with FunTouchOS 13 on top out-of-the-box. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, just like its Indonesian variant.

Coming to the cameras, the Indian variant of the Vivo Y36 4G is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, similar to the global variant. It is expected to be placed in a slightly raised square camera module alongside an LED flash unit in the upper left corner of the back panel. The front camera placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Indian variant of the Vivo Y36 4G is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support that is said to charge the phone from 0 to 30 percent in 15 minutes. The handset is also expected to support NFC and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The phone could weigh 202 grams and measure 8.07mm in thickness.

Vivo Y36

Vivo Y36

Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y36, Vivo Y36 4G price in India, Vivo Y36 4G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly

