Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Vivo Y39 5G is expected to get a 6,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 21 March 2025 19:21 IST
Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y39 5G (pictured) was launched in Malaysia in February

Highlights
  • Vivo Y39 5G will get a display with HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) resolution
  • The handset is expected to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Vivo Y39 5G Indian variant may support 44W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y39 5G, which was unveiled in Malaysia in February, may launch in India soon. While there hasn't been any official details regarding the launch, a recent report has suggested the expected price of the Indian variant of the smartphone as well as some of its key features. It will likely be similar to its Malaysian counterpart, that is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Notably, it is the same chipset that the preceding Vivo Y38 5G carries.

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

The Vivo Y39 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 16,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, an 8GB + 256GB option may cost Rs. 19,999, according to an Xpertpick report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The smartphone may be offered in Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue colour options, the report added. Some of these details have surfaced via leaked promotional images.

Vivo Y39 5G Key Features (Expected)

As per the same report, the Vivo Y39 5G will get an HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and a 264ppi pixel density. The Malaysian variant sports a 6.68-inch LCD screen. The Indian version is expected to carry a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and support for 128GB and 256GB storage options.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y39 5G Indian variant is expected to get a 50-megapixel Sony rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a ring LED flash unit. The phone may offer an 8-megapixel front camera. 

Vivo may pack a 6,500mAh battery in the Indian variant of the Y39 5G with support for 44W FlashCharge. It is expected to come with a 5-year battery health certification. For security, the handset will likely get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to the leaked promotional images shared by the publication, the Lotus Purple option measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 205g, while the Ocean Blue variant is said to have an 8.37mm thick profile and weigh 207g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y39 5G, Vivo Y39 5G India Launch, Vivo Y39 5G Price in India, Vivo Y39 5G Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details
Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's Wooden Colour Variant Leaked
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  9. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  10. Noise Master Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms
  2. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Mahindra & Mahindra to Hike SUV, Commercial Vehicle Prices from April
  4. Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  5. Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
  7. Apple Shuffles AI Executive Ranks in Bid to Turn Around Siri
  8. ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Shipments Grew 6 Percent YoY in 2024; Samsung Retained Top Spot
  9. Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. OpenAI Introduces New Audio Models in API, Can Be Used for Agentic Workflows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »