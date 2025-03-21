Vivo Y39 5G, which was unveiled in Malaysia in February, may launch in India soon. While there hasn't been any official details regarding the launch, a recent report has suggested the expected price of the Indian variant of the smartphone as well as some of its key features. It will likely be similar to its Malaysian counterpart, that is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Notably, it is the same chipset that the preceding Vivo Y38 5G carries.

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

The Vivo Y39 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 16,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, an 8GB + 256GB option may cost Rs. 19,999, according to an Xpertpick report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The smartphone may be offered in Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue colour options, the report added. Some of these details have surfaced via leaked promotional images.

Vivo Y39 5G Key Features (Expected)

As per the same report, the Vivo Y39 5G will get an HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and a 264ppi pixel density. The Malaysian variant sports a 6.68-inch LCD screen. The Indian version is expected to carry a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and support for 128GB and 256GB storage options.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y39 5G Indian variant is expected to get a 50-megapixel Sony rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a ring LED flash unit. The phone may offer an 8-megapixel front camera.

Vivo may pack a 6,500mAh battery in the Indian variant of the Y39 5G with support for 44W FlashCharge. It is expected to come with a 5-year battery health certification. For security, the handset will likely get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to the leaked promotional images shared by the publication, the Lotus Purple option measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 205g, while the Ocean Blue variant is said to have an 8.37mm thick profile and weigh 207g.