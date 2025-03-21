Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to launch with a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. A senior company official has now teased the rear camera module of the handset, which shows the layout of the three sensors and some of their key features. Meanwhile, several other specifications of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online again. It is expected to join the standard Vivo X200 and X200 Pro variants, which were launched in October 2024.

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Teaser

A teared-down version of the Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module has been shared by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao in a Weibo post. The handset, tipped to get a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor, will be paired with an 85mm periscope telephoto lens, the official claimed. It will have a larger aperture to increase light intake by 38 percent over that of the 100-megapixel periscope shooter of the preceding Vivo X100 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module

Photo Credit: Weibo/Han Boxiao

The Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module will include a 14mm ultra-wide angle camera and a 35mm main sensor. The setup is claimed to offer improved focus, better stabilisation, enhanced night photography as well as better telephoto and macro resolution. Previous leaks had suggested that the handset will carry two 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors.

Vivo X200 Ultra Other Features (Expected)

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will likely carry a 50-megapixel sensor.

The tipster adds that the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset may carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

