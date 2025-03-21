Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 17:46 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to succeed the Vivo X100 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra may carry a 50-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The handset will likely meet IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra may support 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to launch with a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. A senior company official has now teased the rear camera module of the handset, which shows the layout of the three sensors and some of their key features. Meanwhile, several other specifications of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online again. It is expected to join the standard Vivo X200 and X200 Pro variants, which were launched in October 2024.

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Teaser

A teared-down version of the Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module has been shared by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao in a Weibo post. The handset, tipped to get a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor, will be paired with an 85mm periscope telephoto lens, the official claimed. It will have a larger aperture to increase light intake by 38 percent over that of the 100-megapixel periscope shooter of the preceding Vivo X100 Ultra

vivo x200 ultra weibo han boxiao inline x200 ultra

Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module
Photo Credit: Weibo/Han Boxiao

 

The Vivo X200 Ultra rear camera module will include a 14mm ultra-wide angle camera and a 35mm main sensor. The setup is claimed to offer improved focus, better stabilisation, enhanced night photography as well as better telephoto and macro resolution. Previous leaks had suggested that the handset will carry two 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors.

Vivo X200 Ultra Other Features (Expected)

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will likely carry a 50-megapixel sensor.

The tipster adds that the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset may carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Features, Vivo X200 Ultra Camera, Vivo X200 series, Vivo X200, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Runs Smaller Gemini Nano LLM, Misses Out on AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025

Related Stories

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  6. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  8. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  9. Airtel and Vi Introduce Prepaid Packs With JioHotstar Ahead of IPL
  10. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces New Audio Models in API, Can Be Used for Agentic Workflows
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
  4. Acer TravelLite Laptops Refreshed With 15-Inch Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  5. Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025
  6. Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Runs Smaller Gemini Nano LLM, Misses Out on AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra New Design Leak Reveals Wooden Colour Variant
  8. Australia Proposes Regulations for Crypto Exchanges, Custody Services, Brokerage Firms: Details
  9. Aardvark Weather AI-Powered Weather Forecasting System Unveiled, Does Not Require Supercomputers
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 6 With Semi-Open Design, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »