Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details

Zayed Al Nahyan, of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family, leads MGX, a sovereign wealth fund.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: x/ @hhtbzayed

As the US shapes crypto laws, the UAE advances in Web3 regulations

  • Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached the US earlier this week
  • Multiple members of the Stargate project met with him
  • Donald Trump hosted the UAE official at the White House
This week, the US hosted UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss technological cooperation, energy, and investment opportunities. During his visit, he met with key officials from President Trump's administration, including White House crypto czar David Sacks, where cryptocurrency regulation was a key topic. While the US is still shaping its crypto laws, the UAE is among the first nations to have established regulations.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and David Sacks have initiated discussions on expanding digital currencies, particularly within international financial systems. They also explored upcoming investment opportunities at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence (AI).

“As technological advancements accelerate, fostering collaboration and adopting forward-looking strategies remain essential pillars for driving sustainable growth and achieving long-term impact,” a post by Sheikh Tahnoon Zayed Al Nahyan said on X.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, leads MGX, a sovereign wealth fund focused on advanced tech investments. Earlier this month, MGX acquired a minority stake in Binance for $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,403 crore).

As per reports, MGX has committed $7 billion (roughly Rs. 60,209 crore) to President Trump's ambitious Stargate project, that aims to build high power AI data centres across the US. OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft, and SoftBank are other participants in the $500 billion (roughly Rs. 43,00,668 crore) project.

Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Larry Fink (BlackRock), and Jensen Huang (Nvidia) also met with MGX chief Sheikh Tahnoon Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the US's AI initiatives. Al Nahyan later shared glimpses of the meeting on X.

Earlier this week, President Trump hosted Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House alongside senior federal officials. The 47th US President later shared the update on Truth Social.

“Discussions included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological futures,” President Trump posted.

At present, US SEC's Crypto Task Force is designing a regulatory framework to govern the crypto sector. During the recently held Crypto Summit at the White House, President Trump directed the Task Force to present its proposed laws by the end of August.

The UAE has been implementing Web3 regulations for over two years. Key milestones include the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) framework, which regulates crypto trading platforms, and Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), that oversees virtual assets in the region.

With its advanced regulatory framework, the UAE has become a key advisor for nations like the US seeking guidance on crypto policies. In January, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with UAE officials to discuss the formulation of a supportive crypto policy framework.

WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

