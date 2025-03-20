Technology News
Vivo Y19e With Unisoc T7225 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19e features a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 14:19 IST
Vivo Y19e With Unisoc T7225 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19e is available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y19e has 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage
  • It sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Vivo Y19e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on the Android 14
Vivo Y19e has been launched in India as the latest Y series smartphone from the Chinese brand. The latest model arrives as a budget-friendly offering in two colourways and a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Vivo Y19e runs on a Unisoc T7225 processor and boasts a 13-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera setup. The Vivo Y19e features a 6.74-inch display and houses a 5,500mAh battery. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y19e Price in India

The Vivo Y19e is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colour options. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and major retail stores.

Vivo Y19e Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo Y19e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y19e has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera with f/3.0 aperture. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The handset supports different AI-based features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y19e include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, OTG, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Wi-Fi. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP64-rated build. The handset is claimed to have SGS and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certifications to protect against drops and shocks.

The Vivo Y19e packs a 5,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver 19 hours of YouTube video playback time and up to 22.5 hours of Spotify music playback time on a single charge. It measures 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19mm and weighs around 199 grams.

 

Vivo Y19e With Unisoc T7225 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
