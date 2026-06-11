Vivo Y500 5G was launched in China in September last year. Now, the smartphone maker appears to be gearing up for the launch of a 4G variant of the Vivo Y500, as the smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console. On top of this, the key specifications and features of the smartphone have surfaced online. The Vivo Y500 4G will reportedly be powered by a Unisoc chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It might ship with the latest Android 16, too. Meanwhile, its 5G-enabled counterpart is equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Vivo Y500 4G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The list of supported devices on the Google Play Console has been updated to include a new smartphone, dubbed Vivo Y500, which is expected to be the 4G-only counterpart of last year's Vivo Y500 5G. The handset appears in the database with model numbers V2570, V2584, V2627, V2634, and V2635, which might correspond to different regions. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the specifications and features.

Vivo Y500 4G is expected to launch soon.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

Meanwhile, The Tech Outlook has shared images of the Vivo Y500 4G, revealing its design and features. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa core Spreadtrum UM9360 SoC, which is said to be the Unisoc T7300 chipset. The handset will reportedly feature six efficiency cores, clocked at 2.0GHz, and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. Moreover, it might ship with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. The SoC could be coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

The Vivo Y500 4G will reportedly sport a 1,260×2,800-pixel resolution display, offering 440 ppi pixel density. The smartphone is shown to feature a flat screen, with a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the handset, while the left side could be left clean.

This comes months after the Vivo Y500 5G was launched in China in September 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the smartphone, along with an 8,200mAh battery.