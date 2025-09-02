Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y500 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y500 is the company's first IP69+ rated smartphone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 09:08 IST
Vivo Y500 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500 is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • The Vivo Y500 sports a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • It carries IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ ratings for durability
  • The handset has a 8,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y500 was launched in China on Monday. The handset sports an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The main highlight of the Vivo Y500 is its battery. The handset packs a mammoth 8,200mAh battery. It also becomes Vivo's first smartphone to debut with an IP69+ rating for durability.

Vivo Y500 Price, Availability

Vivo Y500 price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variants in China. The handset's 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,700), respectively.

The Vivo Y500 has been introduced in three colour options - Black, Glacier Blue, and Dragon Crystal Purple. It is available for pre-order and will begin shipping on September 5.

Vivo Y500 Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Vivo Y500 runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 15. It sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 94.21 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support.

The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is an octa-core chip with four 2.5GHz prime cores and four 2.0GHz efficiency cores. The processor is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and a Mali-G615 GPU.

For optics, there is a dual camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y500. You get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset carries an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y500 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NFC. The handset packs an 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y500 measures 163.10 x 75.90 x 8.23mm and weighs 213g. It carries IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ ratings for durability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y500, Vivo Y500 Specifications, Vivo Y500 Launch, Vivo Y500 Price, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Set for OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Online

Related Stories

Vivo Y500 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Overview: Definitely a Flagship Choice for Gamers Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  4. Acer TravelLite Essential Series Debuts in India With 14-Inch Display
  5. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  6. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  7. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  8. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.77-Inch Display Launched
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electronics Revealed
  10. Poco C85 With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G81-Ultra SoC Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru’s first Apple Store, Opens Today
  2. Vivo Y500 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme 15T 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Washable Fiber Computer Could Transform the Future of Smart Clothing, Study Finds
  5. Who Is Megan McArthur, the First Woman to Pilot NASA's SpaceX Dragon?
  6. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Set for OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Online
  7. ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health
  8. ESA’s JUICE Probe Uses Venus Flyby to Stay on Track for Jupiter’s Icy Moons
  9. Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online
  10. NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »