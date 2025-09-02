The Vivo Y500 is the company's first IP69+ rated smartphone.
Vivo Y500 was launched in China on Monday. The handset sports an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The main highlight of the Vivo Y500 is its battery. The handset packs a mammoth 8,200mAh battery. It also becomes Vivo's first smartphone to debut with an IP69+ rating for durability.
Vivo Y500 price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variants in China. The handset's 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,700), respectively.
The Vivo Y500 has been introduced in three colour options - Black, Glacier Blue, and Dragon Crystal Purple. It is available for pre-order and will begin shipping on September 5.
The dual SIM (nano + nano) Vivo Y500 runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 15. It sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 94.21 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support.
The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is an octa-core chip with four 2.5GHz prime cores and four 2.0GHz efficiency cores. The processor is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and a Mali-G615 GPU.
For optics, there is a dual camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y500. You get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset carries an 8-megapixel front camera.
Connectivity options on the Vivo Y500 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NFC. The handset packs an 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y500 measures 163.10 x 75.90 x 8.23mm and weighs 213g. It carries IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ ratings for durability.
