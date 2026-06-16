Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in China later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Vivo has been steadily revealing new details about its next-generation foldable smartphone. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5, which also debuted around the same time last year. Executives from the company have also shared details about the handset's display technology and imaging capabilities through a series of teasers recently.

In a Weibo post, Vivo announced that the X Fold 6 will be launched in China on June 26 at 7:00pm CST (4:30pm IST). Ahead of its debut, the company has also opened pre-reservations for the foldable across online platforms in China. Customers who place a reservation ahead of launch will be eligible to participate in a lucky draw, with some participants receiving the smartphone free of cost.

Alongside, Vivo revealed that its upcoming book-style foldable will be available in a new Blue Hole (translated from Chinese) colour option. It is claimed to be inspired by deep-sea blue sinkholes. Official images suggest that the handset will feature rounded corners and a 2.5D metal frame with flat vertical edges.

Previously, Vivo Vice President of Product Huang Tao confirmed that the X Fold 6 will ship with OriginOS 6 Fold based on Android 16. A defining feature of the new OS will be the enhanced Atomic Workbench, which is said to be designed for multitasking on large-screen foldables. The feature is expected to allow users to run multiple applications simultaneously on the expansive inner display.

Vivo said that the upcoming handset will include its new AI Light Office Tool suite. It will include a range of productivity-focused AI features for improving multitasking and workflow management.

On the imaging front, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao recently confirmed that the foldable will feature a quad-rear-camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The sensor is said to be co-developed under Vivo's Blueprint imaging programme in collaboration with Samsung. It is teased to feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor size, f/1.68 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 6 will be powered by a custom 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. According to the company, the processor delivers up to 111 percent higher peak NPU performance than the chip used in the Vivo X Fold 5.

We can expect more details about the handset to be revealed closer to its launch, which is scheduled for June 26 in China.