Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July 2022, as the London-based tech firm's first handset. At launch, the smartphone shipped with the Nothing OS 1 version, which is based on Android 12. Four years after its debut, the Nothing Phone 1 recently received its last OS update, marking the end of its software lifecycle. The Carl Pei-led company has started rolling out the latest update with Android 15, bringing various bug fixes, “general improvements”, and the latest security patch. The smartphone features a dual rear camera unit and Nothing's iconic transparent rear panel design, along with the Glyph interface.

In a community post on Thursday, the London-based smartphone maker announced that it has started rolling out the last major OS update for its first handset, the Nothing Phone 1. With the latest Android 15 update, the Phone 1 has reached the end of its software lifecycle, during which it received three major OS upgrades and four years of software updates.

The company says that the last update for the Nothing Phone 1 brings general improvements, along with various bug fixes. The latest firmware version is also claimed to enhance the “overall system stability”. On top of this, the Nothing Phone 1 is also receiving the latest July 2026 security patch. The tech firm also highlighted, “Your device [Nothing Phone 1] may use more power and feel warmer during installation. Performance will return to normal after the update is complete.”

To recap, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset arrived in Black and White colour options. The phone initially shipped with Nothing OS 1, which is based on Android 12.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 402ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. An octa core Snapdragon 778G+ chipset powers the Nothing Phone 1, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The phone carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.