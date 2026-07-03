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Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements

Nothing Phone 1 has received three major OS upgrades since its launch.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 19:57 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements

Nothing Phone 1 features a 50-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 was launched with Android 12
  • Nothing Phone 1 features a dual rear camera unit
  • Nothing Phone 1 received security updates for four years
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Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July 2022, as the London-based tech firm's first handset. At launch, the smartphone shipped with the Nothing OS 1 version, which is based on Android 12. Four years after its debut, the Nothing Phone 1 recently received its last OS update, marking the end of its software lifecycle. The Carl Pei-led company has started rolling out the latest update with Android 15, bringing various bug fixes, “general improvements”, and the latest security patch. The smartphone features a dual rear camera unit and Nothing's iconic transparent rear panel design, along with the Glyph interface.

Nothing Phone 1 Receives Android 15 Update

In a community post on Thursday, the London-based smartphone maker announced that it has started rolling out the last major OS update for its first handset, the Nothing Phone 1. With the latest Android 15 update, the Phone 1 has reached the end of its software lifecycle, during which it received three major OS upgrades and four years of software updates.

Nothing Phone 1 Discussion
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The company says that the last update for the Nothing Phone 1 brings general improvements, along with various bug fixes. The latest firmware version is also claimed to enhance the “overall system stability”. On top of this, the Nothing Phone 1 is also receiving the latest July 2026 security patch. The tech firm also highlighted, “Your device [Nothing Phone 1] may use more power and feel warmer during installation. Performance will return to normal after the update is complete.”

To recap, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset arrived in Black and White colour options. The phone initially shipped with Nothing OS 1, which is based on Android 12.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 402ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. An octa core Snapdragon 778G+ chipset powers the Nothing Phone 1, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The phone carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Nothing 1 OS Update, Android 15, Nothing OS
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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