Vivo launched the Vivo Y500 Pro in China on Monday (November 10). The new Vivo Y series smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo Y500 Pro boasts a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor and carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The phone offers an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y500 Pro Price

The Vivo Y500 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. The phone has been launched in Auspicious Cloud, Light Green, Soft Powder, and Titanium Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo Y500 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y500 Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness and 94.10 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage.

Vivo Y500 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo Y500 Pro features a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The handset has an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y500 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, infrared remote control, photosensitive sensor and a proximity sensor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with support for facial recognition.

The Vivo Y500 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It measures 160.23×74.51×7.81mm and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.