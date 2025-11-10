Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y500 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500 Pro offers an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2025 17:01 IST
Vivo Y500 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y500 Pro features a 32-megapixel front facing camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Vivo Y500 Pro features a dual rear camera unit
  • It is launched in four colour options
Advertisement

Vivo launched the Vivo Y500 Pro in China on Monday (November 10). The new Vivo Y series smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo Y500 Pro boasts a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor and carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The phone offers an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. 

Vivo Y500 Pro Price 

The Vivo Y500 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. The phone has been launched in Auspicious Cloud, Light Green, Soft Powder, and Titanium Black (translated from Chinese) shades. 

Vivo Y500 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y500 Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness and 94.10 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage. 

vivo y500 pro Vivo Y500 Pro r

Vivo Y500 Pro 
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

For optics, the Vivo Y500 Pro features a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The handset has an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. 

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y500 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, infrared remote control, photosensitive sensor and a proximity sensor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with support for facial recognition.

The Vivo Y500 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It measures 160.23×74.51×7.81mm and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y500 Pro

Vivo Y500 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y500 Pro, Vivo Y500 Pro Price, Vivo Y500 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology, 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens
Paytm Revamps App With Cleaner Interface, Adds New AI-Powered Features
Vivo Y500 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  2. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  3. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  4. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  5. Vivo Y500 Pro Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  8. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Some Desktop Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bad Weather Delays Blue Origin’s New Glenn Launch of NASA’s Mars Mission
  2. Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online
  3. Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
  4. Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Tamil Movie
  5. A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller
  6. Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Care+ Service Expanded to Include Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances
  10. Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice-Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »