Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology, 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to share some specifications with the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, including a 6.9-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2025 16:58 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology, 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra may join the existing Xiaomi 17 series in China soon
  • The handset is expected to support 100W fast charging
  • The Xiaomi 17 Ultra could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Xiaomi is reportedly working on the top-end model of the Xiaomi 17 series, namely the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the ones used with the base Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which were launched in China in September. According to a new leak, the phone's camera system will include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and come with considerable upgrades.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology

In a recent Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra will focus heavily on camera performance, bringing major upgrades to its imaging hardware. The phone is expected to be equipped with a large primary camera sensor featuring an f/1.6 aperture. It is also said to support next-generation LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. 

The tipster claims that this setup is designed to minimise glare and enhance image sharpness. The sensor reportedly has an effective aperture of about f/4.5, allowing for improved low-light photography. The highlight of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera system is tipped to be a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens that aims for better zoom performance at both medium and long ranges.

The same leak adds that the rumoured periscope lens will use Xiaomi's proprietary full-lens optical system, which should provide greater focusing accuracy and flexibility. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also expected to include a large flat display and a circular camera housing.

Previous reports have shared additional details about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, another 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoomed images. The front camera may use a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M sensor for selfies and video calls.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to share some specifications with the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, including a 6.9-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, and an upgraded vibration motor. 

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently spotted on the 3C site, suggesting support for 100W fast wired charging, which would be an upgrade over the 90W charging on the existing Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica-camera-inspired design can turn heads
  • Excellent and bright display with Dolby Vision support
  • Superb camera setup and class-leading periscope output
  • Top-notch performance
  • The Photography Kit is an add-on for enthusiasts (sold separetly)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • AI features can be improved
  • Selfie camera is not flagship-grade
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Arc Raiders Reportedly Sells 2.5 Million Copies, Hits 450,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
