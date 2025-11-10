Xiaomi is reportedly working on the top-end model of the Xiaomi 17 series, namely the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the ones used with the base Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which were launched in China in September. According to a new leak, the phone's camera system will include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and come with considerable upgrades.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology

In a recent Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra will focus heavily on camera performance, bringing major upgrades to its imaging hardware. The phone is expected to be equipped with a large primary camera sensor featuring an f/1.6 aperture. It is also said to support next-generation LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

The tipster claims that this setup is designed to minimise glare and enhance image sharpness. The sensor reportedly has an effective aperture of about f/4.5, allowing for improved low-light photography. The highlight of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera system is tipped to be a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens that aims for better zoom performance at both medium and long ranges.

The same leak adds that the rumoured periscope lens will use Xiaomi's proprietary full-lens optical system, which should provide greater focusing accuracy and flexibility. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also expected to include a large flat display and a circular camera housing.

Previous reports have shared additional details about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, another 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoomed images. The front camera may use a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M sensor for selfies and video calls.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to share some specifications with the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, including a 6.9-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, and an upgraded vibration motor.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently spotted on the 3C site, suggesting support for 100W fast wired charging, which would be an upgrade over the 90W charging on the existing Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

