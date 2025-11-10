Paytm, the Indian full-stack payments solution platform, redesigned its mobile app on Monday, adding a cleaner user interface (UI) and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The company says that the UI upgrade makes the app lighter and more responsive, while the AI-led features offer a more streamlined way to use its offerings. The app now also offers digital gold as a reward for each payment made on the platform. Some of the new features help users track their spending, easily add bank details, and search for past payments seamlessly.

Paytm Brings New AI-Powered Features

In a blog post, the company introduced the revamped app, calling it “a new and enhanced version”. Visually, Paytm has improved the placement of various icons and sections, and changed how they appear on the home page, claiming the new layout is more “intuitive” to users. For instance, users can now view all linked bank accounts in a single “Total Balance” dashboard, making it easier to check funds without switching between accounts.

The most notable updates, however, come from features built on artificial intelligence. The app can now automatically categorise transactions under headings like shopping, utilities, or travel, providing a Monthly Spend Summary that offers an overview of expenses. The new Payment Search feature offers a searchable payment history that lets users look for transactions based on name, amount, notes added at the time of payment, or by type of payment. Users can also see where a transaction was made through the new Payment Location feature.

Paytm has also added a few functional touches intended to streamline common payment actions. “Magic Paste,” for instance, allows users to copy payment details from a text or apps like WhatsApp, and automatically fill them into the transfer form. A “Receive Money” widget can now be placed directly on the home screen of the smartphone, letting users display their QR code without launching the app.

Another addition is the “Gold Coins” programme, where each payment earns digital coins that can later be converted into digital gold within the app. For international users, the company has extended support to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in 12 countries. Those with NRE or NRO accounts can make payments in India through Paytm without incurring additional forex costs. Finally, the company has also added a new party feature called Paytm Playback that turns recent spends into a personalised AI-generated rap song.

