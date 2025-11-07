It's remarkable to see how far the midrange Android smartphone segment has evolved in the last few years. What was once a category marked by compromises now offers handsets with premium features at accessible prices. If you're shopping for a smartphone in India under Rs. 30,000, you'll find a wide range of compelling options from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, iQOO, and Nothing. Almost all handsets in this segment have displays with high refresh rates, capable chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and 5G connectivity. Few models are praised for offering extended software updates, while some promise all-day battery life, fast charging, decent camera setups, and thin designs.

Whether you're a content creator, gaming enthusiast, or just looking for a reliable all-rounder device? Here are the five best smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 that deliver a strong mix of display quality, performance, battery life, and future‑ready features. The list includes models like Poco X7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F56, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Vivo T4 Pro.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

The Poco X7 Pro 5G, launched in January this year, is a great option if you are planning to buy a gaming or display-focused handset. It sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is touted to deliver 3,200nits peak brightness. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC under the hood, and it runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out of the box. Poco has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for this model.

On the rear, Poco X7 Pro 5G model has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It offers several AI-based photography features. It carries a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes

Poco X7 Pro 5G provides all required connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Battery: 6,550mAh, 90W

Poco X7 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The handset is currently available for purchase through Flipkart alongside other retail platforms in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy F56

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is a relatively new model in this segment. The new Galaxy F series smartphone was launched in May this year with a slim build. It runs on the company's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is confirmed to get six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Galaxy F56 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 1,200 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus coating on the front and rear.

For optics, the Galaxy F56 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. You can access multiple AI imaging features, like object eraser and edit suggestions, on the device. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It has a 7.2mm thin profile.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 1480

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W charging support

Samsung Galaxy F56 Price in India

Flipkart is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G for a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Green and Violet colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro went on sale in India in May this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor under the hood. This Edge series phone came with Android 15-based Hello UI, and the company has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the device. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This device has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K screen

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto) Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 90W (wired) and 15W (wireless)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

You can grab the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro by paying Rs. 29,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The fourth model in this list is the best choice if you want a clean software experience. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro was released in March in India with a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It has Panda Glass protection. The device runs on a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and is pre-installed with Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 skin on top. Nothing has assured three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the device.

For optics, the Phone 3a Pro get a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. On the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It has the popular Glyph Interface with new ringtones, notification sounds and features like Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Glyph Progress and more.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 3a Pro with 50W wired fast charging support. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom), 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5000mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available for purchase through Flipkart in India with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the base variant with 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is released in Black and Grey shades.

Vivo T4 Pro

The last of our picks, Vivo T4 Pro, was launched in August with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is confirmed to get four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Vivo T4 Pro is pre-installed with the Google Gemini app, and it offers several AI features. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom support and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It also boasts a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T4 Pro uses a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. For thermal management, it features a 16,470 sq mm 10-layer VC cooling system.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel periscope, 2-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India

The price of Vivo T4 Pro in India starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is launched in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue shades and can be purchased through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and offline retail stores.