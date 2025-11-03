Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G is available in Titanium Silver and Majestic Green colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 13:45 IST
Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19s 5G features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Y19s 5G is IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance
  • Vivo Y19s 5G ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • The company has yet to announce the price
Advertisement

Vivo Y19s 5G has been launched in India with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 5G connectivity. While the company has yet to reveal its pricing, the listing on the Vivo India website reveals that the phone will be sold in two colourways and three storage variants in the country. On top of this, the specifications of the phone have been revealed in full. It carries a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, housed inside a teardrop shaped display notch. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, built on a 6nm process. It also features dual rear cameras on the back, coupled with an LED flash. It ships with FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Vivo Y19s 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Vivo Y19s 5G price in India is yet to be announced by the company. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company and will update this story when these details are available. The handset will be available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB configurations. The Vivo Y19s 5G can be purchased in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colourways.

Gizmochina reports that the base variant of the Vivo Y19s 5G with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB will reportedly cost Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Vivo Y19s 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y19s 5G is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It sports a 6.74-inch LCD screen with 720×1,600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 70 percent NTSC colour gamut, 260ppi pixel density, and up to 700 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the budget handset is an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, featuring two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Vivo Y19s 5G is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

vivo y19s 5g inline Vivo Y19s 5G

Vivo Y19s 5G sports a composite plastic rear panel
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

For optics, the Vivo Y19s 5G features a dual rear camera unit. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2) and an unspecified 0.8-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0). On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The rear camera supports various features including Night, Portrait, Live Photo, Slo-mo, and Time-lapse modes.

The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an e-compass. The new Vivo Y19s 5G supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Vivo claims that the phone is IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance. The Vivo Y19s 5G measures 167.3×76.95×8.19mm in dimensions and weighs about 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y19s 5G

Vivo Y19s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y19s 5G, Vivo Y19s 5G price in India, Vivo Y19s 5G launch in India, Vivo Y19s 5G specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity’s Comet and Other AI Browsers Can Bypass Paywalls: Report
Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch on This Date
  5. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  6. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  7. Apple's Revamped Siri Could Be Equipped With This AI Model From Google
  8. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch
  2. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut
  4. India Is Shaping a Global Framework for Ethical and Human-Centric AI: PM Modi
  5. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Comedy Drama Movie Online
  6. Robin Hood Season 1 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $107,500 Amidst Weakening Spot Demand, Macro Uncertainty
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date, Design Revealed
  9. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity’s Comet and Other AI Browsers Can Bypass Paywalls: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »