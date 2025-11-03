Vivo Y19s 5G has been launched in India with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 5G connectivity. While the company has yet to reveal its pricing, the listing on the Vivo India website reveals that the phone will be sold in two colourways and three storage variants in the country. On top of this, the specifications of the phone have been revealed in full. It carries a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, housed inside a teardrop shaped display notch. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, built on a 6nm process. It also features dual rear cameras on the back, coupled with an LED flash. It ships with FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Vivo Y19s 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Vivo Y19s 5G price in India is yet to be announced by the company. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company and will update this story when these details are available. The handset will be available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB configurations. The Vivo Y19s 5G can be purchased in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colourways.

Gizmochina reports that the base variant of the Vivo Y19s 5G with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB will reportedly cost Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Vivo Y19s 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y19s 5G is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It sports a 6.74-inch LCD screen with 720×1,600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 70 percent NTSC colour gamut, 260ppi pixel density, and up to 700 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the budget handset is an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, featuring two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Vivo Y19s 5G is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

Vivo Y19s 5G sports a composite plastic rear panel

Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo Y19s 5G features a dual rear camera unit. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2) and an unspecified 0.8-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0). On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The rear camera supports various features including Night, Portrait, Live Photo, Slo-mo, and Time-lapse modes.

The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an e-compass. The new Vivo Y19s 5G supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Vivo claims that the phone is IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance. The Vivo Y19s 5G measures 167.3×76.95×8.19mm in dimensions and weighs about 199g.

