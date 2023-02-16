Vivo V27 series, the upcoming addition to the company's V-series portfolio is set to make its debut in India soon. A few days ago, the company teased the design of the phone on its official website, suggesting that its debut was imminent. However, a launch date is yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Meanwhile, the purported date for the launch of the upcoming Vivo V27 Pro in India has now been leaked online. The Vivo V27 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V25 series which was launched in September last year.

Tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter @Gadgetsdata) has leaked the launch date of the Vivo V27 Pro in collaboration with TheTechOutlook. The company will only unveil the V27 Pro smartphone on February 25 in India, according to Roy. Meanwhile, the tipster says that the other two models from the series — the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27e will debut later and there's no info on them as of now.

Earlier this week, Vivo teased the launch of the upcoming Vivo V27 series via its Twitter account as well as its website. The teaser has given enthusiasts and customers a sneak peek at its rear design that shows the phone in black colour with curved edges and a triple rear camera setup. It can also be seen featuring a ring LED flash on its rear panel. Further, the teaser also displays the power button and volume rockers on the left side.

While the company is yet to reveal any details about the smartphone's specifications and features, a previous leak suggested that the Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Vivo V27 Pro will be launched as the successor to Vivo V25 Pro which was launched last year in August with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.89 aperture and optical image stabilisation. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

