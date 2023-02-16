Technology News

Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo V27 Pro will succeed the Vivo V25 Pro launched last year in September.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2023 16:19 IST
Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 will have a ring LED flash on its back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 series landing page is live on the Vivo India website
  • The handset is teased to feature curved edges
  • Vivo V27 series will sport a triple rear camera setup

Vivo V27 series, the upcoming addition to the company's V-series portfolio is set to make its debut in India soon. A few days ago, the company teased the design of the phone on its official website, suggesting that its debut was imminent. However, a launch date is yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Meanwhile, the purported date for the launch of the upcoming Vivo V27 Pro in India has now been leaked online. The Vivo V27 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V25 series which was launched in September last year.

Tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter @Gadgetsdata) has leaked the launch date of the Vivo V27 Pro in collaboration with TheTechOutlook. The company will only unveil the V27 Pro smartphone on February 25 in India, according to Roy. Meanwhile, the tipster says that the other two models from the series — the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27e will debut later and there's no info on them as of now.

Earlier this week, Vivo teased the launch of the upcoming Vivo V27 series via its Twitter account as well as its website. The teaser has given enthusiasts and customers a sneak peek at its rear design that shows the phone in black colour with curved edges and a triple rear camera setup. It can also be seen featuring a ring LED flash on its rear panel. Further, the teaser also displays the power button and volume rockers on the left side.

While the company is yet to reveal any details about the smartphone's specifications and features, a previous leak suggested that the Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Vivo V27 Pro will be launched as the successor to Vivo V25 Pro which was launched last year in August with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.89 aperture and optical image stabilisation. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant, curved-edge 120Hz display
  • Relatively fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Solid battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications, lots of bloatware
  • No IP rating or stereo speakers
  • Weak ultra-wide and macro cameras
  • Low-light camera performance is inconsistent
Read detailed Vivo V25 Pro review
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4830mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V27 series, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
G20’s Finacial Stability Board to Look at Unregulated Decentralised Finance After FTX Collapse
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  4. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  5. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro Will Be Available in India via Amazon From This Date
  10. WhatsApp Now Allows You to Send Up to 100 Media Files Together
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch Buds 2-in-1 Smartwatch With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. G20’s Finacial Stability Board to Look at Unregulated Decentralised Finance After FTX Collapse
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core SoC With Support for Sub-6GHz 5G, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Details
  5. Amazon, Google in RBI’s List of Online Payment Aggregators, Over 50 Entities Granted License to Operate
  6. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  7. Vivo Y100 With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life After ‘Suicide’ Alert From US Agency
  9. El Salvador Set to Open Bitcoin Embassy in Texas: Details Here
  10. Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Powers Through a Mid-Life Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.