Vivo V27 Pro Price in India Tipped, Likely to Be Available in Two Storage Variants

Vivo V27 Pro will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2023 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 series model is seen featuring a ring LED flash

  • Vivo V27 Pro is said to launch on February 25
  • The phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel front camera
  • It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup

The Vivo V27 series is set to launch in India soon. There have been several reports and leaks about the upcoming V-series phones, teasing its features and specifications. The company also recently teased the phone's design on its official website, adding further to the anticipation of its release. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has yet to officially reveal a launch date, the Vivo V27 Pro smartphone has been previously tipped to launch on February 25 in India. A new report has now suggested the price and the storage options that the model is likely to be available in.

According to a Price Baba report, the retail packaging of the Vivo V27 Pro is likely to list a price of Rs. 41,999, implying that the launch selling price will likely be below Rs. 40,000. The report added that the phone, likely to feature a curved AMOLED screen, will be available with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

Vivo V27 Pro, the report adds, will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 front camera, while the triple rear camera setup will feature an OIS-equipped primary sensor with an unknown resolution and possibly two more sensors with ultra-wide and macro capabilities.

A teaser by Vivo showed black Vivo V27 series phones with curved screens. A triple rear camera setup was seen with individual camera lenses protruding out of the body, similar to the Vivo S16 series smartphones. Each sensor appears to be surrounded by rings, and a ring LED flash accompanies the cameras. On the left spine, the power button and volume rockers are visible.

It was previously tipped that the Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The report adds that the phone will be available in Black and colour-changing Blue variants.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
