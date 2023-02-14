Vivo is set to launch the Y100 smartphone in India on February 16. The mid-range handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and is likely to be available in at least two colour-changing variants - Black and Gold. A recent leak suggests that the Chinese phone manufacturer might launch another smartphone in the Indian market before the Y100. The company is expected to launch the Vivo Y56 smartphone in India on February 15, according to the leak, which also hinted at other key specifications and features.

Details of the Vivo Y56 5G smartphone were leaked by The Tech Outlook in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglan. Vivo is likely to launch the Y56 5G smartphone in India on February 15, in at least two colour variants: Orange Shimmer and Black Engine.

According to the report, the pricing for the Vivo Y56 5G in India is likely to start from Rs. 18,999 for the base variant. However, Vivo is yet to officially announce any pricing details for the handset. The phone will reportedly be available in 4GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128 GB RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone will let users "expand" the available memory by utilising unused storage.

The Vivo Y56 is expected to feature a 6.58-inch HD+ display. It is likely to run Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The report adds that the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The Vivo Y56 will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For optics, the purported Vivo Y56 5G device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel lens. The device is also likely to house a 16-megapixel front camera in a centre-aligned tear drop cutout, seen at the top of the display in the leaked images. A leaked image shows two circular camera cutouts flanked by an LED flash.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y100, confirmed to launch on February 16, is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, as suggested by previous reports.

