Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life After ‘Suicide’ Alert From US Agency

A US law enforcement agency alerted authorities in India over his distressing Google search query.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 February 2023 14:46 IST
Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer's Life After 'Suicide' Alert From US Agency

Photo Credit: AFP

The man was traced to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon

  • US agency tracked user's Google search history
  • Trace based on vital information like the IP address and location
  • The IT engineer had taken loans from various financial institutions

Mumbai Police have traced a 25-year-old man and saved him from ending his life, following an alert received from a US law enforcement agency that a person was searching on Google about 'how to commit suicide without pain', an official said on Thursday.

Based on vital information like the IP address and location shared by the US National Central Bureau-Interpol, the man was traced to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and police rushed to save him and also counselled him, he said.

The man, a resident of Jogeshwari area here and working as an IT engineer with a private company, had taken loans from various financial institutions for education and other requirements.

He was also unable to pay the housing loan instalments following which he went into depression and started searching online how to commit suicide without pain, the official said.

The US-based agency alerted about it to the Interpol office in New Delhi, which shared the information with the Mumbai Police, he said.

Accordingly, officials of the Mumbai crime branch trace the man and rushed to his place.

The man was then brought to the crime branch office and counselled. He had earlier also tried to end his life three-four times, the official said.

After counselling, the man was sent home with his parents and advised to undergo psychotherapy, he said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Mumbai police, India, Google
Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
