The Vivo Y6e 5G has been launched in China as the latest addition to the company's budget smartphone lineup. The new handset is currently on sale in the country in three colourways. The Vivo Y6e 5G is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 4 series chipset. The latest Vivo Y series smartphone also boasts a 6,500mAh battery, while offering support for 15W wired charging. It gets a single rear camera system and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Vivo Y6e 5G is 8.39mm thick and weighs about 209g. It also sports a plastic frame.

Vivo Y6e 5G Price, Availability

In China, the Vivo Y6e 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the sole variant, which features 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is currently on sale via the Vivo China online store. The handset is offered in three colour options, namely Flowing Clouds White, Sunset Blue, and Twilight Black (translated from Chinese).

Vivo Y6e 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Vivo Y6e 5G ships with the company's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, 260 ppi pixel density, 83 percent NTSC coverage, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo's new Y series smartphone is powered by a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The Vivo Y6e 5G also ships with an Adreno 613 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y6e 5G is equipped with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, offering up to 10x digital zoom and autofocus. On top of this, the budget smartphone also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture and 2x digital zoom. The handset is capable of recording up to 1080p videos.

The Vivo Y6e 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 167.4×77.1×8.39mm and weighs about 209g.