Vivo Y76s (t1 version) has been quietly launched in China. The handset comes with a 6.58-inch LCD waterdrop notch full-HD+ (2408x1080 pixels) display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The smartphone from Vivo comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 4,100mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y76s was launched in November last year and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop-style notch display.

Vivo Y76s (t1 version) price

The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800). The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available for purchase in three colour variants — Star Diamond White, Galaxy White, and Starry Night Black.

Vivo Y76s (t1 version) specifications

The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with FunTouch OS UI added on top. The handset features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Y76s (t1 version) sports a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 401PPI.

For optics, the Vivo Y76s (t1 version) houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera lens. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera. The handset features a power button to the right side and comes with a fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs a 4,100mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) weighs in at 175 grams and measures 163.84 x 75.00 x 7.79 mm.

The Vivo Y76s was launched last year powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone was made available in two storage variants, one with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and another with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

