The Vivo X200T is expected to arrive in India soon, and a new leak has revealed the detailed specifications of the X200 series smartphone. A tipster claims that the purported Vivo X200T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is said to launch in two colour options with a triple rear camera unit. Vivo is likely to provide long software support for this new model. The Vivo X200T is speculated to arrive as a rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE.

Vivo X200T Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the specifications of the Vivo X200T on X. The Indian variant of the phone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Readers might recall that the Vivo X200 FE was launched with a Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Exclusive ✨

Vivo X200T Indian variant specifications.



📲 6.67" 1.5K 2800×1260 AMOLED display

⬛ MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

🍭 Android 16 (5 Android OS updates + 7 years of security patches)

📸 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT-702 main OIS+ 50MP Samsung JN1 + 50MP LYT-600 rear

(Zeiss… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 8, 2026

The Vivo X200T could ship with Android 16. The tipster states that Vivo will provide five major Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the phone. On the back, it is tipped to feature a triple Zeiss camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-702 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 periscope sensor and a 50-megapixel LYT-600 wide-angle sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X200T is said to carry a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is tipped to feature a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the phone could include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo X200T is said to be available in black and purple colour options. It is tipped to come with a 3D Ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner and an IP68/IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone is likely to have eSIM support and include a 4.5K nanofluid vapour chamber for thermal management.

Rumours about the launch date and pricing of Vivo X200T have been swirling for a couple of months, with the latest one claiming that the launch will take place between January 26 and January 31. It is said to be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000. It is likely to be offered in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac shades.

The Vivo X200T is speculated to arrive as a rebadged version of the Vivo X200 FE with a slightly better chipset, which was launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.