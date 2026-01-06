Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G have been launched in China. Both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, feature a 13 megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. They pack a large 6,000mAh battery each, aimed at extended usage, with support for different charging speeds across the two models. The phones also share a 6.74-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and are positioned to deliver reliable 5G performance.

Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Price, Availability

Vivo Y50s 5G pricing starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the base 6GB + 256GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,800), and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G come in three colourways

Photo Credit: Vivo

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y50e 5G is sold in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 19,300). Both smartphones are available in Diamond, Sky Blue, and Platinum (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are now available for purchase in China through the Vivo website.

Vivo Y50s, Vivo Y50e Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G sport a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) flat LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. While the Vivo Y50e 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the Vivo Y50s 5G offers up to 256GB of faster UFS 2.2 onboard storage alongside support for up to 12GB RAM. The handsets ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

For optics, the Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G feature a 13 megapixel rear camera with autofocus and support for up to 1080p video recording. At the front, both phones include a 5 megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, multi-system GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared remote control.

Both Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y50e 5G supports 15W charging, while the Vivo Y50s 5G supports faster 44W charging. OTG reverse charging is supported on both models. For security, the smartphones include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner each, and they also support the face unlock feature. They have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handsets measure 167.30×76.95×8.19mm and weigh 204g each.

