Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

Both the Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G have an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50s 5G supports faster 44W charging than the Y50e 5G
  • The Vivo Y50s offers up to 12GB RAM with faster UFS 2.2 storage
  • Both phones feature a 6.74 inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate
Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G have been launched in China. Both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, feature a 13 megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. They pack a large 6,000mAh battery each, aimed at extended usage, with support for different charging speeds across the two models. The phones also share a 6.74-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and are positioned to deliver reliable 5G performance.

Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Price, Availability

Vivo Y50s 5G pricing starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the base 6GB + 256GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,800), and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Vivo y50s y50e 5g vivo inline Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G

Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G come in three colourways
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y50e 5G is sold in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 19,300). Both smartphones are available in Diamond, Sky Blue, and Platinum (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are now available for purchase in China through the Vivo website.

Vivo Y50s, Vivo Y50e Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G sport a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) flat LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. While the Vivo Y50e 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the Vivo Y50s 5G offers up to 256GB of faster UFS 2.2 onboard storage alongside support for up to 12GB RAM. The handsets ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

For optics, the Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G feature a 13 megapixel rear camera with autofocus and support for up to 1080p video recording. At the front, both phones include a 5 megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, multi-system GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared remote control.

Both Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y50e 5G supports 15W charging, while the Vivo Y50s 5G supports faster 44W charging. OTG reverse charging is supported on both models. For security, the smartphones include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner each, and they also support the face unlock feature. They have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handsets measure 167.30×76.95×8.19mm and weigh 204g each.

Vivo Y50s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y50e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
