Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Wobble One will go on sale in India via Amazon on December 12.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 14:38 IST
Wobble One is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housed in a square shaped island

Highlights
  • Wobble One sports a triple rear camera unit
  • Wobble One features up to 12GB of RAM
  • The phone will be offered in three shades
Wobble One was launched in India on Wednesday as the first smartphone from the brand owned by Indkal Technologies. The new smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon on December 12. The new smartphone from Wobble is equipped with an AI-powered triple rear camera setup. On the front, it features a hole punch display cutout, which houses the selfie camera. The Wobble One has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. A MediaTek Dimensity chip powers the new smartphone. It also features a triple rear camera setup.

Wobble One Price in India, Availability

Wobble One price in India is set at  Rs. 22,000 in India for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will also be sold in 8GB+256GB and 12GB +256GB configurations, but the company has yet to reveal the prices of these variants.

The handset will be available in the country via Amazon starting December 12. The Wobble One will be offered in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue colourways.

Wobble One Features, Specifications

The Wobble One runs on Android 15 out of the box, coupled with unspecified Google AI enhancements. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Powering the Wobble One is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also ships with the company's Epic HyperEngine Gaming technology.

For photos and videos, the Wobble One carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide + Bokeh camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. It ships with Wobble Mode support, too. On the front, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Wobble One features a glass rear panel and an aluminium alloy frame, while measuring 7.8mm in thickness. While the company has yet to reveal the exact battery capacity, the Wobble One is claimed to offer up to 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video playback, and 22 days in standby mode.

