Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 13:48 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Smartprix

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch on April 18
  • The handset will feature Leica-tuned cameras
  • It’ll be the third Xiaomi 13 series phone to launch

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to launch globally on April 18. As a highly-anticipated smartphone, there have been numerous leaks and reports about it, suggesting several key specifications and features. Officially, the company has confirmed a few details. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series handset, expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, is also confirmed to feature Leica-branded cameras. Now the Beijing-based phone manufacturing company has confirmed the types of sensors that will be featured in the quad rear camera system of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra device.

In an official Weibo post, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature one 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors in its quad rear camera setup. The poster noted that the smartphone's cameras will also come with upgraded noise reduction technologies and improved HDR features.

The company, along with Leica, has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature the “most exceptional Leica Summicron lens.” The Leica Summicron lens has a spherical optical construction that is said to help with "perfect imaging and excellent contrasts."

Previous reports have suggested that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It is likely to pack a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro launched earlier this year. The triple rear camera setup of the base model includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Pro model features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications
