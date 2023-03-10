Technology News

Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Not Launch Outside of China Unlike Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Oppo Find X6 Pro will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 18:31 IST
Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Not Launch Outside of China Unlike Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to launch this month
  • The phone is likely to feature a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display
  • The model could also launch with a leather finish variant

The Oppo Find X6 series, which reportedly includes the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, is likely to be released in China as the newest members to the company's Find X series of smartphones. The Find X5 series' successor is expected to be released in China in the next few weeks. Also expected to launch soon is the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a highly-anticipated smartphone from a competitor. While the latter is very likely to see a global release, the upcoming Oppo Find handset may not launch outside of China, as per a tipster

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted recently that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone will be launched globally, but the yet-to-be-released Oppo Find X6 Pro will not be available for sale outside of China, where it is expected to launch later this month.

A recent report suggested the display specifications of the Find X6 Pro, which is said to have a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 10-bit colour support. It is also claimed that Oppo's new in-house display technology will provide 8 times more display brightness — and a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits.

The base model of the Oppo Find X6 series will be available in three different colours - Feiquan Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold, added the report. Meanwhile, the Pro model will likely be available in a Desert Silver Moon leather finish variant, and in Feiquan Green, and Cloud Ink Black colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 base variant will reportedly have a glass back and a thickness of 8.96mm, with a weight of 207 grams, whereas the Oppo Find X6 Pro in Desert Silver Moon will have a thickness of 9.6mm and weigh 216 grams. Other colour variants of the Pro model will reportedly have a thickness of 9.18mm and weigh 218 grams.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, is also expected to launch soon from Oppo's competitor brand, featuring Lecia branded cameras.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, is also expected to launch soon from Oppo's competitor brand, featuring Lecia branded cameras.

