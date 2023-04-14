Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 19:35 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will likely feature a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display
  • The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is expected to house a 4,900mAh battery with 90W charging support

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on April 18. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese manufacturer has started teasing several aspects of the phone. Most recently, the company revealed some details about the camera sensors used in the smartphone. Now, the company has given us a first official look at the design of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and it looks more like a camera than a smartphone. The upcoming flagship is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and will feature Leica-tuned cameras.

In a recent Weibo post, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a couple of promotional images of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, that teases the design of the upcoming handset. It is a silhouette image of the smartphone with a camera-like design. Jun wrote in the post, “With the blessing of this suit, the phone turns into a camera! Mi 13 Ultra has a full range of professional photography. There are so many fun things in this set,” and added that more information will be divulged and discussed at the press conference.

Even though it is not very clear, from the post, it can be assumed that the camera-like bump and grip seen in the promotional image is an external case that can be attached and detached from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It is important to note that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept allowed users to attach a Leica M-series lens module to its body, therefore it is possible that Xiaomi will implement a similar mechanism this time.

The company says that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra “is a professional imaging device, not a camera phone.” (translated) The official post also adds that at the April 18 launch press conference a unique model of the phone will be given away for “re-evaluation.”

Earlier today, the handset was confirmed to feature Leica-tuned cameras with special Summicron lenses and Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors. The quad camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors that are said to offer improved noise reduction technologies and HDR features.

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset will reportedly include a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is also tipped to come with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14. It could also house a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities, as per leaked reports.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4860mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Ultra design, Xiaomi 13 Ultra teasers, Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again: Here's How Much It May Cost
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped: Details
  7. Realme C55 First Impressions: Dynamic Island Comes to Android
  8. Twitter Will Now Let Users Charge for Their Content; No Cut for 12 Months
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Models Will Reportedly Retain This Design Element
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone
  2. OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators
  4. Mi Band 8 Set to Launch on April 18 Alongside Xiaomi 13 Ultra; Design Teased
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  9. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.