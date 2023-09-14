Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are all set to go official on September 26. However, just days ahead of their formal debut, the Xiaomi 13T series smartphones have been listed on a European retailer website suggesting their price details and specifications. Both the handsets are seen listed with a 6.67-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the vanilla model is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. They are listed to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T price (leaked)

Romanian e-commerce website eMAG has listed the unannounced Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T with their alleged price details and key specifications. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is listed in a black shade with a price tag of RON 4,699 (roughly Rs. 84,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Xiaomi 13T is priced at RON 3,299 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in alpine blue shade. The listing was first spotted by Mobilissimo.

Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T specifications (leaked)

As per the listing, both models feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,712 pixels) displays with 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screens have a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The vanilla model is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC under the hood.

Both Xiaomi smartphones are listed with similar triple rear camera units. They appear to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 13T series is listed with a 20-megapixel front camera as well.

The Xiaomi 13T series smartphones have 5,000mAh batteries, as per the listing. The Pro model is listed with 120W fast charging support while the vanilla model can only charge at up to 67W speeds. Additionally, the listing suggests an IP68-rated build for the handsets and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As per the listing, the Xiaomi 13T Pro measures 75.7 x 8.49 x 162.2mm and weighs 200 grams. The Xiaomi 13T, in contrast, measures 75.7 x 8.49 x 162.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

