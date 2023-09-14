Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are listed with a 6.67-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 18:41 IST
Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13T will succeed last year's Xiaomi 12T (above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro is listed with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • The Pro model is listed with 120W fast charging support
  • Xiaomi 13T series smartphones are listed with 5,000mAh batteries

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are all set to go official on September 26. However, just days ahead of their formal debut, the Xiaomi 13T series smartphones have been listed on a European retailer website suggesting their price details and specifications. Both the handsets are seen listed with a 6.67-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the vanilla model is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. They are listed to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T price (leaked)

Romanian e-commerce website eMAG has listed the unannounced Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T with their alleged price details and key specifications. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is listed in a black shade with a price tag of RON 4,699 (roughly Rs. 84,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Xiaomi 13T is priced at RON 3,299 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in alpine blue shade. The listing was first spotted by Mobilissimo.

Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T specifications (leaked)

As per the listing, both models feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,712 pixels) displays with 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screens have a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The vanilla model is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC under the hood.

Both Xiaomi smartphones are listed with similar triple rear camera units. They appear to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 13T series is listed with a 20-megapixel front camera as well.

The Xiaomi 13T series smartphones have 5,000mAh batteries, as per the listing. The Pro model is listed with 120W fast charging support while the vanilla model can only charge at up to 67W speeds. Additionally, the listing suggests an IP68-rated build for the handsets and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As per the listing, the Xiaomi 13T Pro measures 75.7 x 8.49 x 162.2mm and weighs 200 grams. The Xiaomi 13T, in contrast, measures 75.7 x 8.49 x 162.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Xiaomi 13T Price, Xiaomi 13T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13T Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. Apple Adds NavIC Support to These iPhone 15 Models in India 
  8. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  9. OnePlus 11 Gets First Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reveal Performance Jump Due to A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM
  3. Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand to Launch in India on September 26; Expected to Bring Smartwatch, Earphones
  6. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
  7. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Casts Bhuvan Bam as Hindi Commentator, Releasing Late September on Amazon Prime Video
  8. iPhone 15 Plus India Manufacturing to Begin at Foxconn's Chennai Plant in Q4 2023: Report
  9. Unity Engine’s Installation-Based Fee Prompts Backlash From Game Developers: Details
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Models Now Offer Roadside Assistance via Satellite in the US With AAA: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.