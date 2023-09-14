Technology News

OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go could debut as a more affordable version of the company's OnePlus Pad.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2023 17:33 IST
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go is teased to offer all-day battery life

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Go could be launched by the company soon
  • It could arrive as the firm’s first budget tablet in October
  • The OnePlus Pad Go was recently spotted on the BIS website

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next Android tablet in India soon. The company has teased the launch of what appears to be a tablet via X (formerly known as Twitter). Additionally, the tablet's availability has also been leaked via a landing page on an e-commerce platform. However, the e-commerce service and the tablet maker are yet to reveal any details of the purported tablet's design and specifications. The device was previously tipped to launch early next year, alongside new OnePlus earbuds and the purported OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R handsets. However, the tablet could arrive sooner than expected.

The company teased the launch of a new tablet in India, with the outline of what appears to be a device with a device with a wide screen and a rear camera. The post reads, “What's work without a little play” and the text in the image says “All Play, All Day.” The captions suggest that the upcoming tablet — the purported OnePlus Pad Go could all-day battery life.

Additionally, the availability of the tablet has also been confirmed via a landing page on Flipkart. Both the company and the e-commerce platform are yet to share any details regarding the purported OnePlus Pad Go, including its specifications, features, or pricing.

Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus Pad Go will debut early next year along with new OnePlus earbuds and the company's purported OnePlus 12 and 12R smartphones. However, it will be launched sooner. The tablet was also spotted on the BIS website with the model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305. It is being speculated to come with Wi-Fi as well as cellular variants.

The company unveiled its first Android tablet the OnePlus Pad earlier this year in February at its Cloud 11 launch event.

The OnePlus Pad Go is tipped to debut as a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Pad which was launched earlier this year. The company's first tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad Go India launch, OnePlus Pad Go specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Casts Bhuvan Bam as Hindi Commentator, Releasing Late September on Amazon Prime Video

Related Stories

OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  4. Apple Adds NavIC Support to These iPhone 15 Models in India 
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  6. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Spotted Online With These Price Tags
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Testing EVs in Global Markets, Plans to Open Dealerships in India
  2. IndiGo to Use Smartwatches to Test Fatigue Among Pilots, Reveals Memo
  3. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Pack 64GB Storage Capacity: Details
  4. NieR Replicant, Civilization VI, and Unpacking lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for September 2023
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped
  6. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reveal Performance Jump Due to A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM
  7. Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand to Launch in India on September 26; Expected to Bring Smartwatch, Earphones
  10. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.