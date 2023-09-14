OnePlus is preparing to launch its next Android tablet in India soon. The company has teased the launch of what appears to be a tablet via X (formerly known as Twitter). Additionally, the tablet's availability has also been leaked via a landing page on an e-commerce platform. However, the e-commerce service and the tablet maker are yet to reveal any details of the purported tablet's design and specifications. The device was previously tipped to launch early next year, alongside new OnePlus earbuds and the purported OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R handsets. However, the tablet could arrive sooner than expected.

The company teased the launch of a new tablet in India, with the outline of what appears to be a device with a device with a wide screen and a rear camera. The post reads, “What's work without a little play” and the text in the image says “All Play, All Day.” The captions suggest that the upcoming tablet — the purported OnePlus Pad Go could all-day battery life.

Additionally, the availability of the tablet has also been confirmed via a landing page on Flipkart. Both the company and the e-commerce platform are yet to share any details regarding the purported OnePlus Pad Go, including its specifications, features, or pricing.

Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus Pad Go will debut early next year along with new OnePlus earbuds and the company's purported OnePlus 12 and 12R smartphones. However, it will be launched sooner. The tablet was also spotted on the BIS website with the model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305. It is being speculated to come with Wi-Fi as well as cellular variants.

The company unveiled its first Android tablet the OnePlus Pad earlier this year in February at its Cloud 11 launch event.

The OnePlus Pad Go is tipped to debut as a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Pad which was launched earlier this year. The company's first tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

